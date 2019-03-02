Team Goes for Season Sweep of Warriors

Scene Setter:

Although hosting the defending champion Golden State Warriors (43-19) doesn’t figure to be an easy task, the 76ers (40-22) enter Saturday’s nationally televised contest on a roll.

In eight games since the trade deadline, the Sixers have won six times, including two big victories on the road this week at New Orleans and at Oklahoma City.

Brett Brown credited Thursday’s 108-104 win over the Thunder (38-23) to something the team has been short on of late – time.

“It has been great being on the road with these guys,” Brown said Thursday. “To go on the road and have a legitimate practice, have a good shootaround, have good team time, and for that to culminate into a tough place to win.”

Newcomer Tobias Harris shone on the road trip, scoring 32 points at OKC and 29 points and 10 boards his previous game against the Pelicans. Harris has converted at least 20 points in a career-high five consecutive games, and has scored in double figures in each of his eight contests as a Sixer.

“He’s just gotten better and better in his career,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Saturday following Golden State’s shootaround at Temple University. “He’s developed into a really, really good modern day NBA player.”

In his most recent appearance against the Warriors on Jan. 18, Harris - then a Clipper - collected 28 points and grabbed nine boards.

“We are getting there,” Harris said Thursday. “Obviously there is still time and there are things out there that we have to work on, but we had some really good spurts out there on the floor.”

Ben Simmons posted his ninth triple-double of the season Thursday, recording 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, while Jimmy Butler finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Sixers shared 33 assists in all against the Thunder. They average 26.4 assists per 100 possessions – an Eastern Conference best and the third-highest assist total in the league, trailing only the Warriors (28.5), and Denver Nuggets (27.9).

“I think the lead up, the preparation, and the togetherness we were able to experience is kind of rare,” Brown said about the Sixers’ two-game trek. “The [OKC] win sure did validate three or four really good days.”

When the Sixers and Golden State last met, the Sixers topped the Warriors, 113-104, Jan. 31 at Oracle Arena. In that game, Simmons and Embiid scored 26 apiece – and Harris was not yet a Sixer.

Opponent Outlook:

Though the Warriors lead the West, they arrive in South Philadelphia on a two-game skid. As the Sixers look to sweep the Dubs in the regular season, the Warriors have won five straight at The Center. The Warriors boast the only starting lineup in the league featuring five All-Stars, but for the second time in as many games against the Sixers this season, Klay Thompson will be out (right knee). This season, Stephen Curry averages 28.4 points per game, his highest scoring total since is 2015-2016 MVP campaign.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ABC / WatchESPN