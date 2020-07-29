Team Finishes Scrimmage Slate

Snapshot

Looking back at the 76ers’ three scrimmages in Orlando, there’s plenty to be optimistic about as the team moves into its eight seeding games.

Tasked with overcoming a 15-point first half deficit Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, the Sixers launched a comeback, but ultimately fell short in overtime, 118-115.

The Sixers had a big third quarter, outscoring Dallas, 41-26, in the frame. The Sixers were led by Tobias Harris and Al Horford’s combined 23 points, and shot 60.9% from the floor combined in the period.

Reflecting on the scrimmage phase of the NBA restart, Brett Brown was pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“I think there were many good things, highlighted by our defense. I think the spirit is maybe as good as it’s been."

Key Contributors

Tobias Harris

Harris finished his outing with a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double. In that crucial third quarter, Harris scored 12 points, shooting a flawless 4-for-4 from the floor. Harris shot 50.0% from the field, and 50.0% from deep.

Al Horford

Starting in place of Joel Embiid (calf tightness) for the second straight scrimmage, Horford delivered once again. The big man ended his night with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle had his best scoring performance in the return thus far, finishing with 14 points while shooting 6-for-9 from the floor. He had yet another disruptive outing on the defensive end, pocketing three steals.

Ben Simmons

In Simmons’ 19 first-half minutes, he grabbed nine rebounds. He posted at least seven boards in each of the three scrimmages.

Alec Burks

Burks led the Sixers’ bench against Dallas, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Mike Scott

Providing a solid presence throughout the game off the bench, Scott ended up scoring a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

@Sixers Social:

A healthy serving of the Thybulle special.

Up Next:

Saturday marks the official restart of the Sixers’ season, as they open their eight-game seeding game slate against the Indiana Pacers. Both teams share the same record (39-26), but Indiana currently claims the five-seed in the Eastern Conference due to leading the season series, 2-1.

The meeting with the Pacers tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.