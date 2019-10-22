Team Finalizes 2019-20 Roster

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 22, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has finalized its roster ahead of the 2019-20 regular season. Philadelphia has a total of 17 players, including two players on two-way contracts.

The roster features eight newcomers in Trey Burke (signed on July 30), Al Horford (signed on July 10), Raul Neto (signed on July 12), Kyle O’Quinn (signed on July 11), Norvel Pelle (joins the 76ers regular-season roster for the first time after signing on July 2), Josh Richardson (acquired on July 6), Marial Shayok (No. 54 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft) and Matisse Thybulle (acquired in 2019 NBA Draft-night trade, No. 20 overall pick) and nine returning players in Jonah Bolden, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Mike Scott, Ben Simmons and Zhaire Smith. Pelle and Shayok, the two players under two-way contracts, will spend time with both the 76ers and its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Philadelphia opens the 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 23 against Boston at The Center. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on ESPN, NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic.

The 76ers are coming off back-to-back 50-win seasons, a feat that was accomplished for the first time since doing so in seven straight seasons from 1979-86. The team is coached by Brett Brown, who enters his seventh season at the helm, tying Billy Cunningham as the second-longest tenured head coach in team history.