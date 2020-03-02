Team Fights on Shorthanded

It wasn’t the outcome the 76ers (37-24) hoped for, but there was still plenty gained from Sunday’s battle with the Clippers (41-19).

From the Sixers' hot start, to Shake Milton’s lights-out outing, Brett Brown was proud of his team’s overall effort in the 136-130 loss.

“That was a team environment, it was a team mentality, and we needed every inch of that in order to be in the game," he said, "and in the game we were."

In the absence of Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder) the Sixers still came out strong, taking a 39-34 advantage after the first quarter.

In that impressive first period, the Sixers didn’t give up a single turnover. They shot 61.5% (16-for-26) from the field and 63.6% (7-for-11) from deep.

Losing a third starter in Josh Richardson early in the second quarter (concussion), the shorthanded Sixers managed to stay competitive throughout.

“You had to call upon whatever equalled team, and whatever equalled spirit, and the accumulation of both of those, I thought, was an A+,” Brown said. “I respect how they handled tonight.”

Milton finished with a career and game-high 39 points, along with three rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Milton shot 14-for-20 from the field and 7-for-9 from long range.

Stepping into his fourth straight start without Simmons, Milton kept his trademark cool, en route to tying the NBA record for most consecutive 3-pointers (13).

“He’s a great teammate, and he can flat-out play,” Tobias Harris said of Milton.

Postgame, Milton sent the praise right back:

“It was a great team effort. Tobias and Al stepped up big, they were huge for us, being the leaders that they are,” Milton said.

Harris had another strong outing, setting the tone early with 13 first-quarter points. He ended the day with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Horford added 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal, and two blocks.

After the Clippers won the third period, 38-24, the Sixers battled back to outscore LA, 34-28, in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell just short.

“One thing I liked is we kept battling. We held our confidence throughout the game,” Harris said.

Tuesday, the team will face the Western Conference-leading Lakers - a challenge, no doubt, but one that the Sixers will look to meet with the same spirit they brought Sunday.

“I thought overall, we put ourselves in a position to try to win a game. We’ve just got to be ready for the next one, and learn from this one,” Harris said.

Tuesday’s meeting tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.