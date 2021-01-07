Team Fends Off Wizards For Fifth Straight Win
The 76ers (7-1) remain the top team in the NBA.
Besting the Washington Wizards (2-6), 141-136, Wednesday at The Center, the Sixers remain the only team in the league with just a single loss.
Despite a second half push from the Wizards, the Sixers rallied to defend home court behind Joel Embiid’s season-high 38 points, and the team’s impressive shooting from long range (62.1%).
The Sixers fought through Bradley Beal’s 60-point outing with double-figure performances from all their starters.
“We’re not going to win them all pretty,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “We’ll take that win for sure.”
Key Contributors:
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid finished with a season-high 38 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.
-
Seth Curry
-
Curry began his outing shooting a flawless 6-for-6 from long range, scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone. Curry completed his evening with a season-high 28 points, plus five rebounds and three assists.
-
Tobias Harris
-
Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Harris achieved his week’s second milestone Wednesday, scoring his 10,000th career point.
-
Harris finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
-
Ben Simmons
-
Simmons notched a 17-point, 12-assist double-double, along with six rebounds, and two steals.
-
Shake Milton
-
Milton led the bench in scoring once again, finishing with 19 points, three assists, and a steal. Milton shot 6-for-9 from the field.
A historic night.
Up Next:
The Sixers will travel to Brooklyn Wednesday night to face the Nets (4-4) on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol) in Thursday’s matchup.
Kyrie Irving led the way in Brooklyn’s most recent outing, a 130-96 rout of the Utah Jazz. Irving finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Jarrett Allen notched a 19-point, 18-rebound double-double.