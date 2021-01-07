Team Fends Off Wizards For Fifth Straight Win

The 76ers (7-1) remain the top team in the NBA.

Besting the Washington Wizards (2-6), 141-136, Wednesday at The Center, the Sixers remain the only team in the league with just a single loss.

Despite a second half push from the Wizards, the Sixers rallied to defend home court behind Joel Embiid’s season-high 38 points, and the team’s impressive shooting from long range (62.1%).

The Sixers fought through Bradley Beal’s 60-point outing with double-figure performances from all their starters.

“We’re not going to win them all pretty,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “We’ll take that win for sure.”

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid finished with a season-high 38 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Seth Curry

Curry began his outing shooting a flawless 6-for-6 from long range, scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone. Curry completed his evening with a season-high 28 points, plus five rebounds and three assists.

Tobias Harris

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Harris achieved his week’s second milestone Wednesday, scoring his 10,000th career point.



Harris finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Ben Simmons

Simmons notched a 17-point, 12-assist double-double, along with six rebounds, and two steals.

Shake Milton

Milton led the bench in scoring once again, finishing with 19 points, three assists, and a steal. Milton shot 6-for-9 from the field.

@Sixers Social:

A historic night.

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel to Brooklyn Wednesday night to face the Nets (4-4) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol) in Thursday’s matchup.

Kyrie Irving led the way in Brooklyn’s most recent outing, a 130-96 rout of the Utah Jazz. Irving finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Jarrett Allen notched a 19-point, 18-rebound double-double.