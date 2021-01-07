Team Fends Off Wizards For Fifth Straight Win

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Jan 06, 2021

The 76ers (7-1) remain the top team in the NBA.

Besting the Washington Wizards (2-6), 141-136, Wednesday at The Center, the Sixers remain the only team in the league with just a single loss.

Despite a second half push from the Wizards, the Sixers rallied to defend home court behind Joel Embiid’s season-high 38 points, and the team’s impressive shooting from long range (62.1%).

The Sixers fought through Bradley Beal’s 60-point outing with double-figure performances from all their starters.

“We’re not going to win them all pretty,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “We’ll take that win for sure.”

Key Contributors:

  • Joel Embiid

    • Embiid finished with a season-high 38 points, along with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

  • Seth Curry

    • Curry began his outing shooting a flawless 6-for-6 from long range, scoring 15 points in the first quarter alone. Curry completed his evening with a season-high 28 points, plus five rebounds and three assists.

  • Tobias Harris

    • Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Harris achieved his week’s second milestone Wednesday, scoring his 10,000th career point. 

    • Harris finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

  • Ben Simmons

    • Simmons notched a 17-point, 12-assist double-double, along with six rebounds, and two steals.

  • Shake Milton

    • Milton led the bench in scoring once again, finishing with 19 points, three assists, and a steal. Milton shot 6-for-9 from the field.

@Sixers Social:

A historic night.

Up Next:

The Sixers will travel to Brooklyn Wednesday night to face the Nets (4-4) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol) in Thursday’s matchup. 

Kyrie Irving led the way in Brooklyn’s most recent outing, a 130-96 rout of the Utah Jazz. Irving finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Jarrett Allen notched a 19-point, 18-rebound double-double.

