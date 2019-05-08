Team Falls to Toronto in Game 5

After Tuesday’s 125-89 Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the 76ers have no margin for error left.

Either they win the final two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, or a season highlighted by plenty of promising developments and memorable moments will come to an end.

In taking a 3-2 advantage in a second round pairing of Atlantic Division rivals, Toronto put its might on full display. The Sixers will first have to win Thursday’s Game 6 at The Center, followed by a Game 7 Sunday in Canada (if necessary) in order to advance.

“We’re excited to go back to Philadelphia,” said Brett Brown. “Nobody’s walking out of here woe-is-me. I promise you that. We have a prideful team.”

While the Sixers limited Kawhi Leonard to his lowest-scoring performance of the series (21 pts on 7-16 fg / 0-4 3fg) by regularly showing him a crowd, the Raptors’ MVP candidate still made his presence felt.

His efforts on the glass (13 reb) and ability to put pressure on the Sixers’ defense by both getting to the line and keying Toronto’s transition attack were critical to Tuesday’s outcome.

The Raptors ended the evening with a 33-8 edge in fastbreak points, and connected on a series-high 16 3-pointers.

Toronto’s physicality was an important subplot, too. The Raptors won the rebounding battle, 42-37, which yielded an 18-8 differential in second-chance points.

Toronto also went 29 for 33 from the foul line, taking 13 more attempts than the Sixers (17-20).

The Sixers were again paced by Jimmy Butler, who posted 22 points (6-16 fg / 10-11 ft). Tobias Harris tallied 15 points (6-13 fg), while Joel Embiid added 13 points (5-10 fg) and six boards.

“We just to got do what we’re supposed to go home for,” said Butler, the Sixers’ leading scorer in the second round. “That’s it. Keep competing, play hard, stick together. We win together, lose together, and we’re going to play together [until] the end.”

Click here for a complete box score. Check back later for updates to this story.

Up Next:

The Sixers will look to tie the East Semis Thursday, when the Raptors visit South Philadelphia for the final time in the series. Game 6 tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.