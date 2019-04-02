Team Falls in Shorthanded Match-Up With Mavericks

Recap:

After a strong first quarter Saturday at American Airlines Center, the shorthanded 76ers (49-28) couldn’t maintain momentum, falling to the Dallas Mavericks (31-46), 122-102.

Without Joel Embiid (load management) and Jimmy Butler (back tightness), the Sixers struggled to make shots (38.7 fg%), while keeping Dallas in front of them.

The Mavericks converted 46.9 percent from the field, and hit 12 3-pointers compared to the Sixers’ six.

“I give Dallas credit,” Brett Brown said, “and we move on.”

With the loss, the Sixers split their season series with the Mavericks.

JJ Redick led the Sixers, scoring 26 points, 12 of which came in a first frame that saw the Sixer seize a 32-27 lead. Redick also grabbed five boards.

Tobias Harris added 25 points, six boards, and three assists.

Even without rookie phenom Luka Doncic, the Mavs swept their back-to-back, starting with Sunday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Justin Jackson paced the Mavs with a career-high 24 points, to go with six rebounds and three assists.

“The good teams can take a hit, and rebound, and stay together,” Brown said, “and I believe that we will.”

The Sixers have one game remaining on their three-game road trip.

“We’ve got to go into Atlanta, and get that win,” said Ben Simmons, who ended the evening with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots.

With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Sixers will get another shot at the Atlanta Hawks (26-48), which knocked off the Sixers just last week, 129-127, on a Trae Young buzzer beater. Young has put together a tremendous closing stretch of his rookie campaign, averaging 22.5 points and 9.6 assists over the last ten games.