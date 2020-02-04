Team Falls in Miami

Snapshot:

The 76ers (31-20) road trip continued Monday with a loss to the Miami Heat (34-15) at American Airlines Arena.

Joel Embiid got off to a strong start, posting 11 of his 29 points in the first six minutes of action.

At that point, however, Jimmy Butler was just getting started. The former Sixer went for 17 points in the second quarter, then exploded for 15 more in the third.

By the end of the evening, Butler finished with a season-high 38 points in Miami's 137-106 victory. The Heat clinched the four-game regular season series between the teams, and moved 4.0 games in front of the Sixers in the standings.

Ben Simmons totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Mike Scott came off the bench for 17 points, thanks to a 5-for-7 effort from outside the arc.

In addition to Butler, veteran All-Star Goran Dragic provided Miami with a spark. He was responsible for 24 of the Heat's 50 bench points.

Freshly-minted first-time All-Star Bam Adebayo flirted with a triple-double, generating 18 points, 10 assists, and eight boards.

After a competitive first half that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties, the Sixers went into the break down 56-52. Miami quickly pushed the margin to double-figures early in Monday's third period, and kept adding to its lead as the game went on.

The Heat shot 56.5% from the field overall, and hit 16 of its 32 3-point attempts.

Click here for a complete box score.

Up Next:

The Sixers' four-game road trip will wrap up Thursday in Milwaukee, where they'll face the NBA-best Bucks for the second time this season.