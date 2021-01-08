Team Falls in Brooklyn

On the second night of their back-to-back, the 76ers (7-2) fell in Brooklyn, 122-109.

Stepping into the starting lineup for Seth Curry (left ankle), Shake Milton led the Sixers in scoring (24 pts, 8-13 FG).

After a slow start, the Sixers remained competitive, but never quite closed the gap created by the Nets’ 37-25 second quarter advantage.

The Sixers struggled with turnovers (20) and containing Brooklyn’s Joe Harris (28 pts, 6 3PT FG), Caris LeVert (22 pts, 7 reb, 10 ast), and Jarrett Allen (15 pts, 11 reb).

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Along with his team-high 24 points, Milton shared a team-high seven assists, and shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Joel Embiid

Embiid notched his sixth double-double of the young season, finishing with 20 points (7-14 FG), 12 rebounds, and three assists.

Tobias Harris

Harris totalled 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week has finished in double digits, and grabbed at least five boards, in all nine of his appearances this season.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey led the bench with a career-high 16 points (7-12 FG), plus three rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Rivers offered the rookie props for his performance and energy postgame:



“Tyrese was the one guy who came in with great energy… Very happy with him.”

@Sixers Social:

EMBED

Up Next:

The Denver Nuggets (3-4) are facing the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night, prior to traveling to Philadelphia for a Saturday matinee at The Center - tipping off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets have had an up-and-down start to the season, but have won their last pair of outings: a pair over the Timberwolves on Sunday (124-109) and Tuesday (123-116).

All-Star big man Nikola Jokic is off to a hot start, averaging a triple-double (24.1 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 11.9 apg), leading the Nuggets in points, rebounds, assists, and steals (1.4 spg).