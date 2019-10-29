Team Emerges as Last Unbeaten in East

Snapshot:

Joel Embiid was back.

The 76ers (3-0) felt it, and boy the Atlanta Hawks (2-1) sure did too.

Delivering a memorable early-season performance, the two-time All-Star fueled his squad to a 105-103 triumph Monday at State Farm Arena.

The victory - underscored by Embiid's 36 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and three steals - not only kept the Sixers perfect, but left them as the last unbeaten club in the Eastern Conference (Atlanta entered the evening 2-0 as well).

For as good as Embiid was throughout Monday's back-and-forth battle, his contributions in the clutch stood out the most (except for, well, that poster). After the Sixers fell behind by eight points with five minutes to go, the 7-footer strung together six straight points to cut the deficit to one, capping the stretch with a pair of impressive baskets.

Atlanta managed to tie the game at 103-103 with 7.4 seconds to go by tipping in a missed free throw. The Sixers then answered on the ensuing inbounds play, as Al Horford threw a deep entry pass from the top of the key into Embiid, who was fouled immediately.

Embiid toed the line with 5.3 seconds left, knocked down both free throws, and the Sixers survived a desperation 3-point heave at the buzzer from Vince Carter.

On the heels of missing Saturday's stop at Detroit with a right ankle sprain, Embiid dropped 11 points in Monday's fourth quarter, nailing all four of his foul shots in the frame. For the game, he was a perfect 10 for 10 from the stripe.

Three outings into the 2019-20 campaign, the Sixers have shown themselves to be an adaptable, effective second-half team. They trailed by 13 points early, before holding the Hawks to a meager 38 points between the third and fourth quarters.

A nugget worth noting.

Per @EliasSports, @MatisseThybulle is the first @sixers player to record multiple steals in each of his first three career games. Steals were first tracked in 1973-74. — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) October 29, 2019

Up Next:

Brief as it may be, the 76ers will make a stop at home Wednesday, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heading into the week, the Sixers and 'Wolves were among the final five unbeaten teams in the NBA. The Sixers will then set out on a four-game Western Conference road trip over the weekend.