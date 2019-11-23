Team Downs Spurs, Stays Perfect at Home

Snapshot:

Regardless of uniform, modern day or Classic, the Seventy Sixers have been one of the NBA's most successful home teams. Down at The Center Friday, they kept a good thing going, knocking off the San Antonio Spurs, 115-104.

The win marked the Sixers' third in a row, 10th overall on the young season, and kept the club perfect in South Philadelphia, at 6-0.

On what was a balanced night for the Sixers' offense, Tobias Harris led the way with 26 points. He nailed 10 of his 16 shots, going 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and reached the 20-point mark for the third time in four games.

Ben Simmons registered his first triple-double of the year behind a 10-point, 10-rebound, and 13-assist line, while Joel Embiid notched his eighth double-double with 21 points and a game-high 14 boards.

Filling in for starter Josh Richardson (hip) for a second consecutive contest, Furkan Korkmaz came up big. He hit two of his four 3-pointers in the final five minutes of regulation, his last one coming with 2:28 to go to increase the Sixers' lead to 111-100, and farcing a San Antonio timeout.

Al Horford finished with 18 points (8-14 fg), nine boards, and six dimes. James Ennis III was sharp again off the bench, delivering double-figures (13 pts, 5-6 fg) for a third game in a row.

Despite the Spurs never going away, the Sixers were in control virtually the entire evening. They trailed for only 15 seconds, at 4-2.

Representing keys to Friday's win, the Sixers commanded the glass, 51-32, outscored San Antonio 16-6 on second chances, and shot 51.7% from the field.

