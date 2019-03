At the Buzzer:

Despite a strong first half and persistence down the stretch, the 76ers (40-23) dropped a close one to the defending champion Golden State Warriors (44-19), 120-117, Saturday at The Center.

As a result, the two squads split their season series, 1-1. The competitive matchup featured 21 lead changes and 11 ties.

“There’s so much good that came out of this game.” Brett Brown said. “We take these situational type things, and get better at that.”

The Sixers went into the break with a 67-55 lead, behind 18 first-half points from Ben Simmons and 16 from Tobias Harris. But in the third quarter, the Warriors outscored the Sixers by 15, which contributed to Golden State turning the tide.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (knee soreness), Simmons notched his second triple-double in a row, a 10th overall, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Jimmy Butler recorded 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Harris collected 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. He has now scored 20-plus points in six consecutive games.

Bringing energy off the bench, Mike Scott scored 22 points. His six 3-pointers marked his highest total in a Sixers jersey.

The Warriors’ attack featured 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists from Kevin Durant. Stephen Curry scored 28, while DeMarcus Cousins added 25.

With the score tied at 111, Curry scored six consecutive points to push the Warriors ahead for good. Late-game theatrics from the Sixers kept the contest within reach, but ultimately fell just short.

The Sixers out-assisted the Warriors (the league leader in assists), 26-23, and outrebounded Golden State, 46-39.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Somebody get this man a Sbarro slice.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

- Wayne Gretzky

- Michael Scott

- Mike Scott pic.twitter.com/aLept5W8kg — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 3, 2019

Up Next:

The Orlando Magic (30-34) will visit The Center Tuesday night. In their two meetings this season, the Sixers and Magic have each taken one. In Orlando’s win over the Indiana Pacers Saturday, Nikola Vucevic poured in 27 points. Vucevic leads his team in points (20.5 ppg) and rebounds (12.1 rpg).