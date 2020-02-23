Team Bows to the Bucks

SNAPSHOT

The 76ers' (35-22) four-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in Milwaukee with a 119-98 loss to the Bucks (48-8).

Despite Ben Simmons exiting the game early in the first quarter due to a back injury, the Sixers hung tough during a competitive first half. They trailed just 56-50 at the break.

Milwaukee, however, opened the third period with a bang, scoring the first seven points. The Bucks strung together a 19-5 surge later in the frame, putting themselves firmly in the driver's seat.

TURNING POINT

Joel Embiid picked up his third and fourth personal fouls within the first 50 seconds of the third quarter. By the time he returned to the floor about five minutes later, Milwaukee was already in the midst of building its game-changing run.

WORTH NOTING

• Joel Embiid, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton all finished with a team-high 17 points. Embiid also registered a double-double, with 11 rebounds.

• Giannis Antetkoumpo posted game-highs of 31 points (12-17 fg), 17 boards, and eight dimes.

• Khris Middleton, Milwaukee's other All-Star, netted 25 points (10-15 fg), in addition to pulling down nine rebounds.

• The Bucks outrebounded the Sixers by 14, 57-43.

• Milwaukee converted 52.7% of its shots, while holding the Sixers to 35.0% shooting.

Click here for a complete box score.

UP NEXT

The Sixers will aim to avenge a loss to Atlanta from three weeks ago when the Hawks (17-41) visit The Center on Monday.