Team Assigns Bolden to Blue Coats

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 31, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers today announced that Jonah Bolden has been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

Bolden was signed by the 76ers on July 24, 2018 after originally being selected by Philadelphia with No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. A native of Melbourne, Australia, Bolden has appeared infour games for Philadelphia and made his NBA debut on Oct. 16 at Boston. The rookie scored the first points of his career against Atlanta on Monday and finished with four points, one rebound and one block in seven minutes of play.