Team Announces Preseason Schedule

PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 5, 2019 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today the team’s preseason schedule in advance of the 2019-20 NBA season. The 76ers will tip off the preseason on Tuesday, Oct. 8 with a tilt against a Chinese professional team, the Guangzhou Loong-Lions (CBA), at 7 p.m. ET at The Center.

This marks the third consecutive preseason in which the Loong Lions will take on an NBA team, having faced off with Washington in both 2017 and 2018. Three days after the Guangzhou contest, the 76ers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at a neutral site: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Philadelphia will then take on Orlando in its final road contest of the preseason on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at Amway Center.

Detroit and Washington will be the 76ers’ final two opponents of the 2019 preseason, and both games will be played at The Center at 7 p.m. First, Philadelphia will host the Pistons on Tuesday, Oct. 15, before closing out the exhibition schedule against the Wizards on Friday, Oct. 18.

97.5 The Fanatic, the official flagship radio station of the Philadelphia 76ers, will broadcast each of the team’s five preseason games live. NBC Sports Philadelphia will televise the Oct. 8 and 18 home games, while NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will carry the Oct. 15 contest.