Team Announces Blue x White Scrimmage, Presented by Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS ANNOUNCE BLUE x WHITE SCRIMMAGE, PRESENTED BY INDEPENDENCE BLUE CROSS

FREE, TICKETED PRACTICE WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, SEPT. 25 FROM 7-9 P.M. AT THE PALESTRA

PHILADELPHIA — SEPT. 10, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today it will hold its Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Independence Blue Cross on Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at The Palestra. The event is the fans’ first chance to see the 2018-19 76ers team.

“We are excited to bring the Blue x White Scrimmage back to the Palestra for the second straight year,” said Head Coach Brett Brown. “This historic gym, which is so rich in basketball tradition, provides the perfect atmosphere to introduce this year’s team to our awesome fans. Last year’s scrimmage was electric, and we look forward to sharing our excitement for the upcoming season on September 25.”

Tickets to the Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Independence Blue Cross, will be free to the general public starting Tuesday, Sept. 18. To guarantee tickets, fans may sign up for Club 76 Elite, the Philadelphia 76ers Official Membership and Season Ticket Waiting List.

“Our fans are some of the most dedicated and passionate in the NBA and the level of excitement for this upcoming season is incredible,” 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “To once again be able to host our Blue x White Scrimmage with a great partner like Independence Blue Cross in such an iconic basketball location is perfect for our team, players, fans and city. We’re looking forward to the energy and atmosphere this event will create as the start of our season draws near.”