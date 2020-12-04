Team Announces 2020-21 First Half Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today its schedule for the First Half of the 2020-21 regular season, including a season-opening matchup at home against Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is slated to play nine times on national television on either ESPN or TNT during the First Half of the season, including a Jan. 7 road tilt against Atlantic Division-rival Brooklyn at 7:30 on TNT. Additionally, the 76ers will play five times on NBA TV.

Philadelphia’s First Half schedule is comprised of 37 games, including 19 at home and 18 on the road. The schedule for the Second Half of the season, which will feature the team’s remaining 35 games, will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. In an effort to minimize travel, for teams that play twice in one market, the NBA has scheduled “series” of games where both games are played consecutively. Philadelphia will play five such series during the First Half; three at home and two on the road.

The 76ers open the road schedule at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. against the Knicks in a game that will be televised on NBA TV. The team concludes a road back-to-back at Cleveland the following night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Included in Philadelphia’s First-Half schedule is a four-game Western Conference road trip, spanning Feb. 9-15, making stops in Sacramento, Portland, Phoenix and Utah. The matchup with Portland and All-Star Damian Lillard is set for Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on TNT, while the 76ers’ meeting with All-Stars Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the new-look Suns will be played on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Other notable highlights include:

Philadelphia faces off with Atlantic Division-rival Toronto three times in the First Half, starting with a Tuesday, Dec. 29 matchup at The Center, set for 7 p.m. ET. The 76ers will travel to Tampa to take on the Raptors and All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam in consecutive road games on Sunday, Feb. 21 (6 p.m. ET) and Tuesday, Feb. 23 (7:30 p.m. ET). Toronto will play all of its First Half home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

The Denver Nuggets, led by stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, will make their lone visit to The Center this season on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. on NBA TV. Denver is coming off an appearance in the 2020 Western Conference Finals, their deepest run since 2008-09.

The 76ers’ next game is set for Monday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta against All-Star Trae Young and several new Hawks, including Bogdan Bogdanović, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo.

The defending Eastern Conference-champion Miami Heat will come to town for consecutive games on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (7 p.m. ET) and Thursday, Jan. 14 (7:30 p.m. ET), the latter of which will be nationally televised on TNT. Last season, Miami returned to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2013-14.

Philadelphia will make its lone visit to Memphis on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET to take on the Grizzlies and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

The longtime rival Boston Celtics and All-Star Jayson Tatum will visit The Center for two straight games on Wednesday, Jan. 20 (7 p.m. ET) and Friday, Jan. 22 (7:30 p.m. ET). Both matchups will be nationally televised on ESPN.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the 76ers will welcome All-Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to Philadelphia for the only time this season. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Following a four-game February Western Conference road trip, Philadelphia will return home to host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Houston’s James Harden has led the NBA in scoring in each of the past three seasons.

Philadelphia will host two more nationally televised games in February, first hosting the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. on ESPN before All-Star Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks come to town on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

The 76ers will have 14 weekend games during the season’s First Half (three Fridays, eight Saturdays, four Sundays).

Philadelphia’s final regular season game of the First Half is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3 at The Center against Utah. See the full First-Half schedule attached to this email; please note that all times listed are local times.

BREAKDOWN BY MONTH:

DECEMBER: 5 games (2 home, 3 road)

JANUARY: 17 games (9 home, 8 road)

FEBRUARY: 13 games (6 home, 7 road)

MARCH: 2 games (2 home)

NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic will again serve as the 76ers broadcast partners for the 2020-21 season.