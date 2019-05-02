Team Aims to Maintain Edge as Series Shifts

Scene Setter:

After evening the series with Toronto 1-1 earlier in the week, the 76ers are united by a single goal -- defend their home court.

Fueled by Jimmy Butler’s second 30-plus point performance of these playoffs, Monday’s 94-89 win made a statement. But there’s no time for celebration as the team looks to take its first series lead.

“Anytime that anybody feels comfortable, you’re in trouble,” Brett Brown said at Wednesday’s practice. “There can be zero comfort level in anything. It’s the dynamics of human beings -- let alone athletes -- it’s how, at times, people are wired. There [can be] no level of comfort.”

Joel Embiid, who practiced Wednesday, is probable for Thursday’s Game 3 (left knee). So far, he’s scored at least 22 points and grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of his home postseason games.

With an Eastern Conference Finals berth at stake in the second round, Embiid says he knows the Raptors will bring their best to South Philadelphia.

“Man, it’s the playoffs,” Embiid said at practice. “We made some adjustments, I’m sure they’re going to make some adjustments too. We’ve got to respond to that. But at the end of the day, it’s all about playing hard.”

Contributing on both ends of the floor from his first day as a Sixer, Tobias Harris leads the league in defensive rebounding in the playoffs, averaging 9.0 defensive boards per game.

“That [win] was big for us, big for our confidence,” Harris said about the Sixers’ win in Toronto. “We've got to go back home and be able to protect our court.”

A noteworthy subplot to the start of the series is that the Sixers held Toronto sharpshooter Danny Green to just 10 total points - three (1-8 fg) in Game 2 and seven in Game 1. Green averaged 10.3 points (2.5 3-pointers) in the regular season.

Brown, who worked with Green in San Antonio, wants the Sixers to stay on alert.

“I know Danny Green well enough to know that the chance of that continuing is small,” Brown said. “We caught a break the other night with the open look that he had. But to think that’s common, with what numbers he’s produced in the first two games, is not at all what I’m thinking and what I have learned having spent a lot of time around him.”

Game 3 tips off Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Center.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: TNT / TNTdrama.com/watchtnt