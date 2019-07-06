Team Acquires Josh Richardson

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 6, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has acquired Josh Richardson as part of a four-team trade involving Miami, Portland and the L.A. Clippers.

As part of the trade, Miami acquired Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard, Portland received Hassan Whiteside and the L.A. Clippers obtained Maurice Harkless, the draft rights to Mathias Lessort and a protected first-round pick from Miami.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the 76ers family,” Brand said. “He has worked diligently and improved each season. As one of the NBA’s best young two-way talents, Josh’s ability to space the floor while also effectively guarding multiple positions at an elite level will bolster our lineup immediately. We look forward to seeing Josh’s continued development as we strive to win a championship for the city of Philadelphia.”

“I would also like to thank Jimmy for the many contributions he made to our organization. He was integral to our success last season and we wish him the best with the Miami HEAT.”

Richardson appeared in 73 games (all starts) for Miami last season, averaging career highs of 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. For the fourth straight year to begin his career, Richardson increased his scoring, rebounding and assist averages. A career .368 shooter from three-point range, Richardson has connected on 120-plus threes in each of the past two seasons, including a career-high 164 in 2018-19.

All told, Richardson has seen action in 259 games (190 starts) with Miami, averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest. Known for his ability on both ends of the floor, Richardson was one of three NBA players in 2017-18 with at least 120 steals and 70 blocks, joining teammate Ben Simmons and Robert Covington. An Oklahoma native, he was originally selected by the Heat with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after a four-year collegiate career at Tennessee. With the Vols, Richardson was twice named to the SEC All-Defensive Team and earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior.

Richardson will wear No. 0 for the 76ers.

Butler appeared in 55 games with Philadelphia after being acquired in a Nov. 12, 2018 trade with Minnesota. He tallied 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 33.2 minutes per game as a 76er. Lessort was selected by the 76ers with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and most recently played professionally in Spain.