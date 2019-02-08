Team Acquires Ennis From Houston

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 7, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has acquired James Ennis in a trade with Houston. Per terms of the trade agreement, the Rockets will have the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick with the 76ers’ own 2021 second-round pick.

Ennis has appeared in 40 games (25 starts) with the Rockets this season and is averaging a career-best 7.4 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per contest. He’s shooting a career-high .493 from the field as well as .367 from three-point range. He has scored in double figures in 12 of his 25 starts, including a season-high 19-point (7-11 FG) output in a Houston win over Golden State on Nov. 15, 2018.

In the midst of his fifth season, Ennis was originally selected by Atlanta with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He’s seen action in 260 career games (83 starts) with Houston, Memphis, Detroit, Miami and New Orleans, averaging 6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game, while shooting .460 from the field and .361 from beyond the arc.

Ennis, a California native, has also played professionally in Australia, Puerto Rico and with the NBA G League’s Iowa franchise. He played collegiately at Long Beach State, where he was named 2013 Big West Player of the Year in his final season with the 49ers before entering the draft.

In a related move, the team has waived Malachi Richardson.