Takeaways From Close Game vs. Toronto

Snapshot:

The 76ers’ (42-30) starting unit had a strong showing Wednesday versus the defending champion Toronto Raptors (52-19).

Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Joel Embiid got off to a hot start on both ends of the floor, leading by as many as 16 points and taking a 62-55 lead into halftime.

In the first half, the team shot 53.8% from the field, holding Toronto to just 38.6%, and out-rebounded the Raptors, 29-17.

And while the Sixers would ultimately fall, 125-121, in the final seconds, there were encouraging signs from the group across the board.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris’ 10 first-quarter and 17 first-half points led the Sixers through their strongest stretch. He shot 8-for-13 from the floor, and got to the foul line eight times. He finished with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a team-high +10 in 25 minutes.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz had his strongest showing thus far inside the bubble - coming off the bench for 21 points, including five 3-pointers. He hit 5 of 10 field goal attempts, grabbed five rebounds, and shared four assists. Korkmaz has been eager to improve defensively, and was rewarded Wednesday with a pair of steals.

Raul Neto

After tying his career-high of 22 points Tuesday versus Phoenix, Neto had another standout performance off the bench, pouring in 17 points and dishing out five assists.

Mike Scott

Scott also had his second solid performance in as many days - finishing with 12 points in an almost-perfect shooting outing (4-5 FG). Scott also grabbed five rebounds and shared two assists.

@Sixers Social:

*chef's kiss*



You love to see it.@tobias31 x @MatisseThybulle @NBCSPhilly | https://t.co/rBzty6ya0r pic.twitter.com/DtzWxGlutm — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 12, 2020

Up Next:

In their eighth and final seeding game, the Sixers will face the Houston Rockets (44-27) Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Rockets are 4-3 inside the bubble, most recently falling to the Indiana Pacers, 108-104, Wednesday. 2014-15 MVP James Harden notched an impressive 45-point, 17-rebound, double-double in the contest, falling just one assist shy of the triple-double.