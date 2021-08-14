Summer Sixers Seek Third Straight W

The Summer 76ers (2-0) will look to remain undefeated in Summer League play Saturday, facing the also-undefeated Boston Celtics.

The Sixers will look to continue the momentum built in their comeback overtime victory Thursday versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In the team’s 96-88 victory, the 2020 draft class trio of Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed shone - each hitting a go-ahead bucket in the last 90 seconds of regulation.

Maxey finished with a game-high 31 points, plus six rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks.

Joe tallied 21 points (including five 3-pointers), five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Reed notched a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double, including six offensive boards, and three assists, two steals, and a block.

After trailing by as many as 13 points early, Maxey credited the group’s collective mettle down the stretch:

“We leaned on our leaders. No one wavered. When the going got hard, we came together. That’s what special people do.”

Sixers’ two-way signee Rayjon Tucker agrees.

“We have a good group of guys here with us. I think everybody has the same mission - trying to accomplish something bigger than personal goals.”

Saturday’s matchup tips at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Celtics have won their first three Summer League matchups in a row, the first team at Summer League to reach three victories.

Returning Celtics Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith led the way for Boston in its 108-71 win over the Orlando Magic Thursday. Pritchard recorded 17 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals, while Nesmith added 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBA TV