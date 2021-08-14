Summer Sixers Fall to Boston

Snapshot:

The Summer 76ers (2-1) recorded their first Summer League loss Saturday, falling to the Boston Celtics (4-0), 100-80.

Boston took a 28-21 lead out of the first quarter, and maintained control throughout. Zach Auguste recorded a game-high 18 points off Boston’s bench.

Top Performers:

Paul Reed

Reed notched his second double-double in as many games, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal. He shot 5-for-11 in his 24 minutes of play.

Isaiah Joe

Joe finished with a team-high 15 points (all 3-pointers) in 25 minutes, plus six rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Frank Mason III

In his first start at this year’s Summer League, Mason III totalled nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Quote to Note:

Reed:

“[The Summer League experience is] very beneficial. It’s great practice for us to get comfortable with how they want us to play during the season.”

Joe:

“There are certain things that they want us to work on, and showcase. I think it’s also a great time to be leaders, especially for the young guys coming in. That’s one thing that we’ve been trying to take upon ourselves. It’s a great opportunity to get better, and get prepared for the season.”

Up Next:

The Summer Sixers have a chance to bounce back quickly, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-0) Sunday for the second half of their back-to-back.

Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels led the way for Minnesota in its Friday 91-64 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Nowell finished with 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. McDaniels totalled 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Sunday’s meeting tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.