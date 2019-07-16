Summer League Takeaways | Matisse Thybulle

Matisse Thybulle’s first MGM Resorts NBA Summer League showed plenty of promise.

A starter in all five games the 76ers played in Las Vegas, the rookie delivered plenty of flashy highlights, which held significant meaning. Connor Johnson, who coached the Sixers in Vegas, said Thybulle looked better “game to game.”

Thybulle averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, leading the Sixers in both minutes played (26.1 minutes per game) and steals.

As a scorer, Thybulle cleared the double-digit threshold in four of the team’s five contests. The former Washington Husky converted 42.9% of his field goals, and went 39.3% from deep.

He hit four 3-pointers against the Celtics.

Thybulle also showed steadiness at the foul line, making 11 of his 12 free throws over the course of the week.

Prior to leaving for summer league, Thybulle said that teammate Zhaire Smith had quickly become one of his role models. Thybulle even aimed to mimic some of Smith’s defensive footwork.

The pair has developed offensive chemistry as well:

Before the Sixers’ departure for summer league, Thybulle said his biggest goal was to find a sense of belonging with his fellow pros.

“I just want to be comfortable. I want to be comfortable with the pace of the game, how physical it is on defense,” Thybulle said. “I feel like with comfort comes growth.”

And grow he did. By the midpoint of summer league, Thybulle said he already was feeling a difference.

“In practice and in games, I feel more comfortable and feel like I belong,” Thybulle said on July 9. “Through that, the confidence comes.”

Now, with five solid summer league performances in tow, Thybulle will look ahead to the regular season, when a new challenge will await.