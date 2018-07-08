Summer League Six-Pack | Smith Delivers Highlights Against Lakers

Snapshot:

Despite an impressive performance from Zhaire Smith, the 76ers dropped a 96-79 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.

The no. 16 pick in this year’s draft, Smith paced the Sixers with 16 points (6-13 fg, 1-4 3fg, 3-3 ft), while adding three assists, three steals, and a block.

Through the early stages of Saturday’s well-attended tilt, the Sixers stayed within relatively close striking distance of Los Angeles, but the Lakers took control on a 14-4 spurt in the latter stages of the second quarter.

The Purple and Gold’s steadiness from outside the arc proved to be a decisive factor Saturday. Los Angeles converted 14 of its 31 3-point attempts, while the Sixers managed to hit just three triples.

The Lakers also found success on the break, outscoring the Sixers in that department, 21-10.

Standout Showing(s):

From the outset of Saturday’s game, it was clear that there was a different aura of comfort and confidence about Zhaire Smith compared to the previous night, when he made his summer league debut.

Two minutes into the first quarter, the 19-year old scored his first basket on a nice baseline dunk, which was set up with a savvy jab-step and ball fake. Later on in the period, he canned his first 3-pointer of the summer.

Of Smith’s six baskets, this in-bounds call was by far the most memorable, and was arguably one of the top plays of the first two days of the MGM Resorts Summer League tournament.

The rookie getting pic.twitter.com/346nwYaT9c — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 8, 2018

Sixers Social:

The Saturday slams weren’t only limited to Zhaire Smith. Cameron Oliver (12 pts, 8 reb), who spent part of last season with the Sixers’ G League affiliate in Delaware, threw down himself, with his third jam of the evening the most emphatic.

Quote of Note:

“I though Zhaire [Smith] looked good. I thought some of the stuff - his ability to come off different type of actions, whether it’s screens or DHOs, get him downhill. I was impressed with his ability to have that mindset tonight. Then, we tried to unleash him on the offensive glass. I thought you saw some of that stuff that he can bring to the table.” - Kevin Young

From the Other Side:

Josh Hart led the way for Los Angeles, finishing Saturday’s contest with a game-best 24 points behind a sharp 9 for 15 shooting effort.

The four-year Villanova product poured in 4 of his 8 3-point attempts, while hauling in two rebounds, and handing out three assists.

As a rookie last season, Hart logged 63 appearances with the Lakers. He came on strong down the stretch of the year, combining to score 95 points over LA’s final four games.

On Tap:

The Sixers will be idle Sunday, before returning to Thomas & Mack Center Monday for a 2:30 PM pairing with the Washington Wizards. In June, Washington made Oregon small forward Troy Brown Jr. the 15th pick in the draft. He tallied 13 points and four rebounds in his first summer league game Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.