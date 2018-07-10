Summer League Six-Pack | Signs of Progress vs Wizards

Snapshot:

While the 76ers showed signs of collective growth in their third MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game, that factor alone wasn’t enough to get them over the hump for the first time since arriving in Las Vegas.

A balanced performance from Washington’s starting line-up proved too much, as the Wizards earned an 87-75 victory Monday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Similar to their first two outings of the summer, the Sixers had a hard time knocking down shots. They hit only 35.1 percent of their attempts overall, and went 6 for 25 from beyond the arc.

There were a couple areas, though, where Kevin Young noted progress.

“I thought we were much more aggressive, and I thought we had an edge to us defensively,” said the Sixers assistant, serving as this year’s summer league head coach. “Offensively, we had a little bit more assertiveness to us with creating shots, but you’ve got to make them.”

Washington’s starters accounted for 78% of its scoring, 81% of its rebounding, and all but two of its 18 assists.

Standout Showing(s):

Topping the Sixers’ scoring chart Monday was Chris McCullough, a veteran of 59 NBA games over the last three seasons.

The 29th pick of the 2015 draft, he tallied 20 points on 8 for 12 shooting.

The Syracuse product also offered the Sixers an active rebounding presence, with five of his eight boards coming on the offensive glass.

McCullough blocked three shots Monday as well, including two during a particularly active third quarter, arguably the Sixers’ best period of the day.

Sixers Social:

The Sixers did string together some nifty passing sequences in Monday’s loss. Here’s one featuring rookie Zhaire Smith…

…and another.

This year’s no. 16 pick handed out three dimes for a second consecutive game.

Quote of Note:

“It was a pretty good game for me overall. I wanted to get the win, but we didn’t. My whole thing is to play hard - do the things I do, rebound, run the floor, and hit open shots.” - Chris McCullough

From the Other Side:

Washington’s first-stringers definitely left their respective marks Monday.

Troy Brown Jr., who was chosen 15th overall in this year’s draft, posted a game-high 23 points (9-22 fg), plus eight rebounds.

Former Delaware Blue Coat Devin Robinson was nearly flawless from the field, hitting 8 of 10 attempts en route to racking up 22 points (his only two misses were on threes).

Thomas Bryant, a 2017 second-rounder, went for a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, while first-year point guard Chris Chiozza doled out 11 assists, to go with seven points.

On Tap:

Having completed the preliminary phase of this year’s summer league tournament, the Sixers will be off Tuesday. They’ll then learn the details of their first-round match-up later that night, and return to the floor Wednesday. The Sixers will play at least two more times in Sin City, regardless of whether they win or lose their next game.