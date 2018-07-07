Summer League Six-Pack | Korkmaz Drops 40 in Opener

Snapshot:

It was Furkan Korkmaz’s world, and it was blowing Las Vegas’ mind.

His first basket came 60 seconds into the 76ers’ MGM Resorts Summer League opener, and he didn’t stop scoring until the final buzzer essentially put an end to his historic night.

Korkmaz’s 40-point outburst in the Sixers’ 95-89 loss to the Boston Celtics was a performance of epic July proportions, to be sure. The total was the third-highest ever in a Vegas summer league game, and was only seven shy of the event’s single-game record, set by Anthony Morrow in 2009.

So captivating was Korkmaz’s showing at Thomas & Mack Center that the crowd began to murmur more and more with each passing deposit.

By the time Friday’s competitive match-up reached the fourth quarter, his touches in the halfcourt were cause for audible anticipation - the crowd stirring as part of an all out summer league clamor.

The stands then proceeded to erupt in admiration whenever the 2016 first-rounder’s shots went down, which was more often than not. This triple late in Friday’s fourth quarter might have been his best shot of the evening:

You like Furkan buckets, and the bench does too. : @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/nFso46xcV5 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 7, 2018

Fresh off a two-game stint in last weekend’s FIBA World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers that saw him combine for 44 points behind a 7 for 9 3-point effort, Korkmaz didn’t miss a beat back on American soil. He nailed 10 of 18 shots Friday, including 8 of his 14 3-point attempts, while going 12 of 15 from the line.

The soon-to-be 21-year old also showed up defensively, using his length to get into passing lanes. He contributed on the glass as well, with six rebounds.

If one of the Sixers’ goals for the summer was to return from Las Vegas encouraged by the state of Korkmaz’s game, Friday was indeed the time.

Standout Showing(s):

Think we pretty much covered Friday’s standout Sixer in the section above.

So, for this edition of the Summer League Six Pack, we’ll instead use this space to fill you in on how the team’s 2018 first-rounders fared in their respective summer league debuts.

Zhaire Smith, the no. 16 pick acquired from the Phoenix Suns in a draft night trade, started, and finished with seven points (3-7 fg, 0-1 3fg, 1-1 ft), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Here’s a look back at his first bucket, the result of a really nice cut.

As for who set Smith up for that really nice second-quarter cut, it was Landry Shamet, selected no. 16 overall by the Sixers. In 12 minutes of action off the bench, the Wichita State product played mostly on the ball, and sunk a pair of threes.

A right ankle sprain in the second quarter cut Shamet’s night short.

Sixers Social:

Seasoned Sixers, still-relatively-new Sixers, it was nice to see a few familiar faces in the building Friday.

Quote of Note:

“First of all, I want to talk about the team effort. Everybody fought tonight, but we lost the game. If you win the game, I would like to talk more about my individual performance. Individually, I feel confidence on the court. I’ve got more experience than last year, and I’m really happy to show [it].” - Furkan Korkmaz.

From the Other Side:

In picking up Friday’s win, Boston was successful scoring on the run, and on the inside. The Celtics outdid the Sixers 19-8 on fastbreak points, and 48-20 on points in the paint.

2016 first-round selection Guerschon Yabusele (16 pts, 7 reb) stepped up late. With under two minutes to go, the big man powered home a dunk, then hit a crucial triple after the C’s got a stop.

The sequence stretched Boston’s lead from one point to six, and essentially sealed the Sixers’ fate.

On Tap:

Primetime games involving the Los Angeles Lakers the first weekend of Vegas summer league are usually among the top-drawing events of the whole tournament, and this year certainly figures to be no different, especially in light of the Purple and Gold’s recent free agency activity. Instead of cheering on no. 23 and his new uniform, though, Lakers fans will be rooting for a summer league team led by Villanova’s Josh Hart, and Michigan’s Mo Wagner. Following Saturday’s 11:30 PM EST tilt, the Sixers will be idle Sunday.