Summer League Game Preview | Milwaukee Bucks (7.14.18)

Scene Setter:

After picking up a victory in the opening round of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League tournament, the 30th-seed 76ers will seek to make it two in a row Saturday, when they square off with the 14th-seed Milwaukee Bucks at Thomas & Mack Center (8:30 PM EST).

The winner will advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal round, while the loser will be headed home.

In their steely 88-86 triumph Thursday over the previously unbeaten Phoenix Suns, the Sixers received balance contributions from across their roster. Five players finished in double-figures, with Isaiah Miles (20 pts, 6 3fg) and Furkan Korkmaz (18 pts, 3 3fg) leading the way.

Through their first three summer outings, the Sixers had a tough time from the perimeter, combining to hit just 16 triples. Against Phoenix, however, the Sixers converted 15 of 34 attempts (44.1%).

Opponent Outlook:

To punch their ticket to the second round of the Vegas summer league bracket, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the San Antonio Spurs Thursday, 83-75.

Former 76er and Delaware G-Leaguer Christian Wood provided Milwaukee with another strong outing, turning in game-highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds. It was his second summer league double-double.

Sterling Brown, who last season appeared in 54 games for the Bucks, tops his side in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game.

Villanova product Donte Divincenzo, the hero from the Wildcats’ national championship run this spring, made his summer league debut Milwaukee’s last time out. The 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft, he went scoreless with two assists and two steals in 11 minutes.

Follow Along:

• Video: ESPN2 | WatchESPN app