Summer League Game Preview | Los Angeles Lakers (7.7.18)

Scene Setter:

On the heels of Furkan Korkmaz beginning MGM Resorts Summer League action in explosive fashion, the 76ers will be right back on the court Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, battling the Los Angeles Lakers at 11:30 PM EST.

For the Sixers, the contest will mark another opportunity to pick up their first win of the tournament. They dropped a 95-89 decision to the Boston Celtics Friday, in spite of the Turkish guard’s 40 points.

It was the third-highest scoring total ever in Vegas summer league history.

Opponent Outlook:

In respect to making moves, some may say that the Los Angeles Lakers have “won the summer,” given the four-time MVP they managed to land in free agency. But the Purple and Gold are technically still seeking their first victory of July.

While Saturday’s outing will be their first appearance in Sin City, the Lakers started the week competing in the inaugural California Classic. LA, which has Villanova’s Josh Hart and Michigan’s Mo Wagner on its roster, went 0-3 in the newest summer league, which was put on by the Sacramento Kings.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic | sixers.com | Sixers mobile app

• Video: ESPN | WatchESPN app