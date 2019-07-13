Summer League Ends on Good Note

Snapshot:

The 76ers (2-3) punctuated their participation in the 2019 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on a positive note, knocking off the Toronto Raptors, 108-102, in a consolation game Friday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Veteran P.J. Dozier, who's appeared in NBA games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics, led the Sixers not only with 22 points, but seven rebounds and seven assists as well.

He also drained a team-best four 3-pointers, fueling a Sixers' perimeter attack that proved to be one of the decisive factors in Friday's contest. The Sixers connected on 14 threes, while limiting Toronto to just six.

The Sixers controlled the glass too, outdoing the Raptors 42-33 on the boards.

Worth Noting:

• Matisse Thybulle netted 10 points (3-6 fg, 2-5 3fg), in addition to supplying five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. In five summer league games, the 2019 no. 20 pick averaged 11.6 points, shot 42.9% from the field, hit 39.3% of his 3-pointers, and converted 91.7% of his free throws. His 11 threes were a team-high.

• Fellow 2019 draft acquisition Marial Shayok posted 14 points Friday, finishing summer league with double-figures in each of the four games he played. He averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game, and sunk 8 of 20 3-point attempts.

• Zhaire Smith was one of the Sixers' most efficient scorers at summer league. After going 3 for 6 from the floor Friday, he wrapped up his stint in Las Vegas shooting 48.0%. He produced eight points against Toronto, and averaged 12.4 points per game overall.

Sixers Social:

From the Other Side:

Chris Boucher accounted for 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for Toronto. The second-year pro won a championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors in 2018, then again this past June with Toronto.

Breaking Down the Box Score:

On Tap:

The next time we see any version of the 76ers on a basketball court? Unfortunately, we gotta wait until the fall, when training camp gets underway, and the preseason begins. But be sure to keep tabs on Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons, both of whom are involved with their respective countries' national teams, and could play in this year's FIBA World Cup.