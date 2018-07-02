Summer 76 | More Mature Oliver Eager for New Chance

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil

A lot can change in a year. Just ask Cameron Oliver.

After going undrafted in 2017, he signed with the Houston Rockets’ Summer League squad. In the three games that he played for Houston, he averaged 5.3 points in 12.4 minutes per game. He failed to earn a contract.

Jump ahead to this summer, after a season in the G-League, Oliver is getting an opportunity with the 76ers.

He believes that the year in the G-League, part of which was spent with the Sixers’ affiliate in Delaware, has been an important step in his development.

“I think it’s helped me mature,” Oliver said. “I really kind of slowed things down. I think at a point of time I was overthinking it.”

He is hopeful that he will be more productive in this year’s Summer League.

“Last year, I didn’t get that much of a chance. I’ve got experience now; I’ve got a year under my belt.”

As one of the few participants in the minicamp this week with prior experience in professional basketball, Oliver will be expected to serve as a mentor to the less experienced players on the team. One such player is first-round draft pick, Zhaire Smith.

In scrimmaging at practice on Monday, Oliver had the opportunity to play with Smith, and praised the rookie.

“He is probably one of the most athletic guards I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told the media after practice. “It’s fun playing with him, showing him how things work.”

For a player trying to make the NBA after going undrafted, Oliver is certainly with an organization that has a track record of uncovering diamonds in the ruff.

Robert Covington and TJ McConnell were also undrafted in their respective drafts.

Sixers’ minicamp returns on Tuesday, with the group coming together for the third straight day. They will also practice on Wednesday before heading to Las Vegas for the Summer League, which starts on Friday.