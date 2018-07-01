Summer 76 | A Look at Summer League Minicamp Invitees

Ahead of the start of summer league minicamp, the 76ers announced the names of the players they’ve invited to tryout for the team they’ll be taking with them to Las Vegas later in the week for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Highlighting the camp attendees are Furkan Korkmaz and Demetrius Jackson, the only two players out of the group with any NBA experience with the Sixers, along with 2018 draft acquisitions Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet (second-round choice Shake Milton is scheduled to go to the minicamp, but will not be playing in summer league due to injury).

Here are some brief profiles on the players the Sixers will have in camp this week:

76ers-Controlled Players

Furkan Korkmaz

6’7” 185 LBS 20 YRO G-F

17-18 Stats (76ers):

14 G | 79 MIN | 23 PTS (28.6 FG%) | 5-17 3FGM (29.4 3FG%) | 2-4 FT | 11 REB | 4 AST

Quick Facts:

• In addition to appearing in 14 games for the Sixers last season (plus one in the playoffs), Korkmaz logged nine outings for the club’s G League affiliate in Delaware as well, averaging 15.4 points per game, while hitting 14 3-pointers. He reached double-digits on seven occasions in the G League, including a personal-best 27-point showing in a game in November.

• Korkmaz was originally chosen 26th overall by the Sixers in the 2016 draft. He spent the ensuing season with Anadolu Efes, his third with the same Turkish Basketball Super League club that Dario Saric played for.

• Korkmaz is a member of the Turkish national program, and emerged as a key bench contributor during the 2017 EuroBasket competition. He averaged 10.5 points on 53.8 percent shooting in six games.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (76ers)

7 G | 24.9 MPG | 12.3 PPG (43.7 FG%) | 13 3FGM (32.5 3FG%) | 11-15 FT | 3.3 RPG | 2.1 APG

Landry Shamet

6’4” 190 LBS 21 YRO G (Wichita State)

17-18 Stats (Wichita State):

32 G | 31.7 MPG | 14.9 PPG (48.9 FG%) | 84 3FGM (44.2 3FG%) | 81.1 FT% | 3.2 RPG | 5.2 APG

Quick Facts:

• Selected 26th overall in this year’s draft, Shamet proved to be one of the most efficient offensive players in the American Athletic Conference. Last season, he topped the league in true shooting percentage (65.5), and offensive rating (132.1) as well.

• In particular, Shamet was a sterling 3-point shooter in college. The combo guard ranked fourth in his conference in made threes as a sophomore (72), then finished second in treys as a junior last year (84). He paced The American in 3-point accuracy in 2017-2018, connecting on 44.2 percent of his perimeter attempts.

• The first first-round draft pick from Wichita State since 1985, Shamet was limited to just three games in his debut collegiate campaign as a result of a broken foot. At the time, he was the highest-rated recruit of Gregg Marshall’s coaching tenure.

Summer League Experience:

None

Zhaire Smith

6’5” 195 LBS 19 YRO G-F (Texas Tech)

17-18 Season (Texas Tech):

37 G | 28.4 MPG | 11.3 PPG (55.6 FG%) | 18-40 3FGM (45.0 3FG%) | 71.7 FT% | 5.0 RPG | 1.8 APG | 1.1 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Only the second Texas Tech product to ever be taken in the first round (Tony Battie was the other), Smith was drafted 16th overall less than three weeks after his 19th birthday. He was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, and landed on the All-Big 12 Newcomer Team, All-Big 12 Defensive Team, and All-Big 12 Academic Rookie Team.

• Smith moved into the Raiders’ starting lineup their 16th game of the season after an injury to teammate Zach Smith. He ended the campaign with a program record 417 total points, and ranked sixth overall in the Big 12 in defensive rating (95.1).

• An underrecruited player from the Dallas suburbs, Smith is the son of a former Kansas State football and basketball player. He helped lead Texas Tech to its second-winningest season of all time (27 wins), and its first berth to the Elite Eight, where the team lost to Villanova.

Summer League Experience:

None

Undrafted Rookies

Elijah Bryant

6’5” 210 LBS 23 YRO G (Bringham Young)

17-18 Season (BYU):

35 G | 34.7 MPG | 18.2 PPG (49.4 FG%) | 85 3FGM (41.5 3FG%) | 85.0 FT% | 6.3 RPG | 2.3 APG | 1.3 SPG

Quick Facts:

• In his lone season as a full-time starter, Bryant stepped up. He finished the 2017-2018 campaign second in scoring, third in 3-point field goals, and third in free throw percentage. On the opposite end of the floor, Bryant was productive as well. His 44 steals were third in the West Coast Conference, and ranked eighth in rebounding, with 6.3 boards per game. His 98.3 defensive rating was seventh-best in the league.

• Bryant improved his 3-point shooting markedly in his two seasons at BYU. His first year, he converted only 25 of 90 attempts, for 27.8 percent. As a junior, the Gwinnett, GA native nailed 41.5 percent of his tries from long-range.

• Having started his collegiate career at Elon, Bryant earned Colonial Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year honors on the heels of a season that saw him average 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Summer League Experience:

None

Phillip Carr

6’9” 205 LBS 22 YRO F (Morgan State)

17-18 Season (Morgan State):

31 G | 32.8 MPG | 13.7 PPG (43.2 FG%) | 11 3FGM (26.8 3FG%) | 84.6 FT% | 9.3 RPG | 1.3 APG | 21 BLK

Quick Facts:

• Having reached the free throw line over 100 times in each of his three seasons at Morgan State, Carr put up particularly reliable foul shooting numbers each of his final two years in school. He hit a conference-high 82.9 percent from the line in 2016-2017. Carr actually did better from the stripe in 2017-2018, sinking 84.6 percent of his free throws, even though he finished second in the rankings.

• Carr was tabbed the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. At the end of that season, he had generated the seventh-lowest individual defensive rating in the conference (99.5).

• Prior to Morgan State, Carr gained playing experience at Williston State, where he spent one season. The previous year, he was a member of the men’s basketball team at Mohawk Valley Community College.

Summer League Experience:

None

David Cohn

6’2” 170 LBS 23 YRO G (William & Mary)

17-18 Season (William & Mary):

31 G | 35.9 MPG | 14.2 PPG (52.9 FG%) | 49 3FGM (42.6 3FG%) | 91.2 FT% | 3.0 RPG | 6.7 APG | 1.6 SPG

Quick Facts:

• In his fourth and final year in college, Cohn delivered his best season. He averaged career-highs in minutes, field goal percentage, 3-pointers, free throw percentage, assists, and steals. For his efforts, he was selected to the All-CAA Third Team.

• Between his accurate shot-making, and facilitating prowess Cohn finished last season as the most efficient offensive player in the CAA (128.6 offensive rating). In each of his three years with the Tribe, the Chicagoland native was top-5 in the conference in assists. Cohn was the CAA-leader in dimes a season ago, posting 6.7 per game. He left William & Mary as the program’s all-time assist man.

• After transferring to William & Mary from Colorado State, Cohn was a mainstay for the Tribe. He was grouped with the starting line-up in 92 of possible 93 career games.

Summer League Experience:

None

Aaron Epps

6’10” 215 LBS 22 YRO F (LSU)

17-18 Season (LSU):

32 G | 23.9 MPG | 9.5 PPG (52.3 FG%) | 35 3FGM (34.0 3FG%) | 76.5 FT% | 5.5 RPG

Quick Facts:

• Over the course of his four-year career at LSU, Epps’ role grew, and his production along with it. His playing time increased each season, as did his scoring and rebounding numbers.

• A native of Ball, LA, Epps considered LSU his “dream school,” according to the team’s website. The town is located about 130 miles north of Baton Rouge, where LSU’s main campus is based.

• Epps was a reserve big man for the 2015-2016 LSU team that Ben Simmons played on. That year, Epps accounted for 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.

Summer League Experience:

None

Norbertas Giga

7’0” 245 LBS 23 YRO F-C (Jacksonville State)

17-18 Season (Jacksonville State):

36 G | 25.3 MPG | 8.6 PPG (41.7 FG%) | 18 3FGM (27.7 3FG%) | 74.4 FT% | 6.3 RPG

Quick Facts:

• Giga spent the last two seasons as a starter for Jacksonville State. He proved to be one of the more productive rebounders in the Ohio Valley Conference, last season ranking sixth overall in offensive rebounds (71) and eighth in total rebounds (228).

• Giga cranked out six double-doubles a year ago, a figure that was good enough for seventh-most in the OVC.

• Prior to landing at Jacksonville State, Giga spent a season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida, before moving on to Midland College in Texas. The Latvian played in a junior professional league overseas before coming to the United States, and has also been part of his country’s national development program.

Summer League Experience:

None

Haywood Highsmith

6’7” 220 LBS 21 YRO F (Wheeling Jesuit)

17-18 Season (Wheeling Jesuit):

31 G | 36.6 MPG | 22.03 PPG (55.4 FG%) | 49 3FGM (40.5 3FG%) | 75.7 FT% | 12.6 RPG | 1.8 BPG

Quick Facts:

• Over the course of his four-year career at Wheeling Jesuit, Highsmith manufactured substantial numbers. He averaged double-figures in scoring each of his final three seasons, and a double-double as a junior and senior.

• A conference player of the year award recipient and All-American in 2017-2018, Highsmith provided some rim protection for Wheeling Jesuit as well. He turned aside 117 total shots while with the program.

• This past spring, Highsmith participated in the annual Portsmouth Invitational showcase for college seniors. He paced all Division II players in double-doubles this past season.

Summer League Experience:

None

Tra Holder

6’1” 180 LBS 22 YRO PG (Arizona State)

17-18 Season (Arizona State):

32 G | 35.1 MPG | 18.2 PPG (40.7 FG%) | 69 3FGM (36.9 3FG%) | 83.7 FT% | 4.2 RPG | 3.4 APG | 1.3 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Holder played at Arizona State for four full seasons, and this year was integral in helping the Sun Devils return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. He ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring in 2017-2018, averaging 18.2 points per game.

• During his second season at Arizona State, Holder pulled off quite a feat. He registered five consecutive 20-point games, becoming the program’s first player to do so since James Harden was a member of the Sun Devils in 2008-2009.

• Holder went off for a 40-point game this past November against then-no. 15 Xavier. Only two players in Arizona State history (Eddie House, Paul Williams) have ever had a more prolific single-game showing.

Summer League Experience:

None

G-League / International Players

Demetrius Jackson

6’1” 200 LBS 23 YRO G (Notre Dame)

17-18 Season (G League):

26 G | 28.8 MPG | 14.8 PPG (46.5 FG%) | 37 3FGM (35.9 3FG%) | 80.7 FT% | 3.6 RPG | 4.4 APG | 1.2 SPG

Quick Facts:

• Jackson was well-traveled the past year. He spent the summer with the Boston Celtics, then inked a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets, before being let go in January. The same day he parted with Houston, he signed with the 76ers.

• Over the course of his two-year professional career, Jackson has logged a total of 20 NBA regular season games, 15 of which came in 2017-2018. He appeared three times with the Sixers, including a pair of four-point performances in late March.

• At the G League level, Jackson, originally drafted by the Boston Celtics 45th overall in 2016, has proven to be a dependable contributor. In 58 career outings, he’s averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, while hitting 75 3-pointers.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Boston)

5 G | 8.6 PPG (40.0 FG%) | 5-13 3FGM (38.5 3FG%) | 66.7 FT% | 2.4 RPG | 3.8 APG

2016 (Boston)

8 G | 5.3 PPG (40.0 FG%) | 5-15 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 71.4 FT% | 2.0 RPG | 1.3 APG

Chris McCullough

6’9” 215 LBS 23 YRO F (Syracuse)

17-18 Season (Wizards):

19 G | 4.7 MPG | 2.4 PPG (42.9 FG%) | 1-8 3FGM | 64.3 FT% | 1.3 RPG

Quick Facts:

• For the third time in as many years since his professional career began, McCullough reached double-digits in NBA regular season games played. In 2016-17, he split 16 games between Brooklyn and Washington. The previous season, as a rookie, he logged a career-high 24 NBA appearances with the Nets, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

• At the 2017 February trade deadline, McCullough was included as part of a deal that resulted in Bojan Bogdanovic being flipped from Brooklyn to Washington.

• The last three years, McCullough, the 29th selection in the 2015 draft, has shuttled steadily between the NBA and G League. On the heels of an ACL injury his lone season at Syracuse, he displayed promise with the Long Island Nets as a rookie, accounting for 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Washington)

5 G | 7.0 PPG (29.2 FG%) | 70.0 FT% | 5.6 RPG

2016 (Brooklyn)

5 G | 10.4 PPG (36.0 FG%) | 3-12 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 68.4 FT% | 7.8 RPG | 1.4 BPG

Isaiah Miles

6’7” 220 LBS 24 YRO F (Saint Joseph’s)

17-18 Season (Sportif):

16 G | 26.3 MPG | 10.7 PPG (48.5 FG%) | 22 3FGM (40.0 3FG%) | 82.1 FT% | 3.6 RPG | 1.1 APG

Quick Facts:

• Miles returned to Europe for his second professional campaign, playing in the Turkish Basketball Super League. In 2016-2017, he enjoyed a solid season, putting up 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 59 threes for Dijon Basket, which belongs to the top league in France.

• Miles enjoyed a strong summer league run with the 76ers in 2017. In six contests, he posted 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 3-pointers.

• Miles capped his four-year stint at Saint Joseph’s in emphatic fashion, earning Atlantic-10 and Big 5 Most Improved Player honors. As a senior, he increased his scoring average by nearly 6.5 points, while playing just three more minutes per game. He also produced a team-high 11 20-point games, and 10 double-doubles. Miles set a program record by shooting 84.0 percent from the free throw line.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (76ers)

6 G | 9.2 PPG (45.5 FG%) | 5-14 3FGM | 80.0 FT% | 5.3 RPG

2016 (Dallas)

5 G | 3.2 PPG (25.0 FG%) | 1-6 3FGM (33.3 3FG%) | 75.0 FT% | 5.3 RPG

Cameron Oliver

6’8” 225 LBS 21 YRO F (Nevada)

17-18 Season (G League):

39 G | 24.1 MPG | 10.8 PPG (49.7 FG%) | 31 3FGM (33.7 3FG%) | 55.9 FT% | 7.1 RPG | 1.2 APG

Quick Facts:

• Oliver split last season at the G League level between the Wisconsin Herd, and Delaware 87ers. He joined Delaware in late January, and supplied mostly a presence off the bench, until he was moved into the starting line-up for his final three games of the year. As a starter, Oliver tallied a pair of double-figure scoring performances, and a pair of double-digit rebounding efforts. He had two double-doubles with the Sevens.

• Oliver signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Houston Rockets last summer. After competing for Houston’s summer league club, he received an invitation to Rockets training camp.

• In his two seasons at Nevada, Oliver claimed some lofty honors. He was voted Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016, then MWC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. Not only did Oliver hold his own on the glass, he turned aside 190 blocked shots a mere 73 career games in college.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Houston)

3 G | 5.3 PPG (45.5 FG%) | 2-6 3FGM | 80.0 FT% | 4.7 RPG | 3 BLK

Norvel Pelle

6’11” 210 LBS 25 YRO C (Frederick K.C. Price High School)

17-18 Season (G League):

29 G | 6.1 PPG (64.4 FG%) | 68.1 FT% | 4.3 RPG | 1.0 BPG

Quick Facts:

• Pelle began his foray into professional hoops in the G League in Delaware in 2013, but two years later, opted to continue his pursuits overseas, where he’s been ever since. The big man spent his first foreign season in Beirut, before moving to the Italian League. In 2017-2018, his season was a combination of stints with Verse and Torino.

• As a first-year pro in 2013-2014, Pelle averaged 5.5 points (51.3 fg%) and 3.1 rebounds in 35 games (six of which were starts) for Delaware. He then played in just four contests for the Sevens the following campaign.

• Last year, Pelle represented Lebanon in the FIBA Asia Cup. Born in St. John’s in the Caribbean, he has since become a naturalized Lebanese citizen.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Miami)

4 G | 5 PTS (0-4 FG) | 8 REB | 9 BLK

2016 (Miami)

2 G | 4 PTS (1-3 FG) | 7 REB

Devondrick Walker

6’5” 205 LBS 25 YRO G (Texas A&M Commerce)

16-17 Season (G League):

48 G | 26.6 MPG | 12.0 PPG (46.6 FG%) | 99 3FGM (40.6 3FG%) | 92.9 FT% | 2.8 RPG | 1.3 APG

Quick Facts:

• Walker was sidelined all of last season due to injury, which prevented him from suiting up for the Perth Wildcats of the National Basketball League of Australia. He had agreed to a deal with the club in July, following 2017 summer league.

• Walker’s strongest of three professional seasons came in 2016-217, when he spent the majority of the campaign with the Delaware 87ers as was selected as the G League’s Most Improved Player. In 38 outings with the Sevens, Walker accounted for 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, while converting 81 3-pointers (41.3 3fg%).

• Walker initially broke into the pro ranks after taking part in several G League open tryouts. He caught the attention of the San Antonio Spurs, which brought him to training camp that year. Walker was later assigned to the Austin Spurs, and contributed to their run to the semi-finals of the G League post-season.

Summer League Experience:

2017 (Utah)

6 G | 9.3 PPG (35.7 FG%) | 9 3FGM (26.5 3FG%) | 87.5 FT% | 1.5 RPG