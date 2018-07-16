Summer 76 | Looking Back on Las Vegas...With a Few Takeaways

Following their exit from the quarterfinals of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, the 76ers are headed back home. Below, find a few of our takeaways from the team’s 2-4 run in Las Vegas.

Smith Focused on Goals, Showed Promising Flashes

As the 76ers’ top selection in this year’s draft, Zhaire Smith was understandably the most prominent “big picture” storyline surrounding the team at this year’s summer league.

This also made the 18-year old Texas Tech product no different than any other of his counterparts from the NBA’s other 29 organizations.

Once play got underway in Las Vegas, it was clear the Sixers were going to deploy the freakishly athletic Smith differently than he had been used during his lone campaign in college.

With the Red Raiders, Smith’s role was more akin to that of a power forward. At summer league, he assumed starting duties as the Sixers’ off-guard.

This change in responsibilities required specific adjustments, which Smith was consistent in citing just about every time he was asked a “how are you hoping to grow at summer league?” type question.

His answers almost always referenced the same primary areas: ball-handling, shooting, spacing, and fighting through screens.

In respect to ball-handling, this might have been one of the most revealing skills Smith displayed in his six summer league outings, especially when it came to his passing.

Here’s a montage of some of Smith’s best helpers from the past two weeks.

Another thing about Smith at summer league - the dimes were nice. In transition especially, but in halfcourt too, thought his passing really stood out. pic.twitter.com/xVMvyp610h — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) July 16, 2018

As for a few other thoughts and notes about Smith’s summer league stint, his first foray into professional hoops:

• The incredible athleticism, including a ridiculously explosive first-leap, that everyone was talking about in the run-up to the draft was fully apparent.

• Smith was arguably at his offensive best when he was able to get going downhill and attack -- something the Sixers’ coaching staff was constantly trying to put him in position to do. Smith’s cutting during summer league was indeed worthy of highlighting.

• Smith might have shot 32.1 percent overall and 3 for 15 from 3-point territory at summer league, but in going back and watching his clips, this reporter thought the 2018 no. 16 pick generally let quality looks come to him - he didn’t force much. When Smith missed, either on 3-pointers or mid-range pull-up jumpers, he was usually on target, hitting either the front rim, or the heel straight on.

• Defensively, Smith’s natural gifts and anticipation were impressive, and made an impact. This sequence against Milwaukee might have been Smith's best from summer league.

Yay or nay, Zhaire's top all-around sequence of summer league? pic.twitter.com/B4jFRDmQTF — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) July 16, 2018

• Smith ranked 10th in the Big 12 last season with just over a block per game. In Las Vegas, his prowess for chasedown swats showed.

All in all, summer league head coach Kevin Young liked what he saw from Smith, who averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

“Every game he shows signs of being able to do certain things,” Young said.

Now, it’s a matter of being consistent, and melding pieces together to form a complete product.

“He’s athletic, freak of nature, great defensively, and is only going to get better offensively,” said Askia Booker, one of Smith’s summer backcourt mates. “He has a lot of game, more game than people give him credit for.”

Korkmaz Started, Finished Strong

Furkan Korkmaz’s outrageous, crowd-captivating 40-point eruption against the Boston Celtics to tip off summer league was a performance to behold.

But for our money, after he proceeded to go 1 for 18 overall and 0 for 12 from 3-point range over his next two outings, it was just as encouraging to see the 20-year old Turkish guard’s steady finish in the tournament round.

Korkmaz closed his second summer league by averaging 18.3 points over the Sixers’ final three games, while shooting 44.0 percent from the field (and, notably, 9 for 20 on threes).

“The thing I love about Furk is, he’s a gamer,” said Kevin Young.

Posting 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in Vegas, Korkmaz himself was pleased he did more than simply shoot the ball and score.

"I think [the coaches] knew what I could do offensively, but I think sometimes I showed really good things too on defense."

Bolden Believes There’s Work to be Done

After spending an encouraging first summer with the Sixers in 2017, Jonah Bolden was back again this month for round two in Las Vegas. He accounted for 6.5 points (35.1 fg%, 4-17 3fg) and 6.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game.

“To be completely honest with you, up until this point, I think I might have played better last summer,” said Bolden, following a 13-point, eight-rebound effort in Saturday’s victory over Milwaukee. “It’s just [hasn’t been] up to my personal standards."

He said he had hoped to be more consistent.

Kevin Young felt that, at least on the offensive end, Bolden might have been hampered by not being able to participate in the minicamp that preceded the Sixers’ trip to Las Vegas.

“He’s been good defensively. He’s a high energy guy, he can guard a lot of positions, which for him, I think is something valuable for his NBA life. He’s versatile defensively in terms of being able to guard big guys, smaller guys. That’s really where he’s been at his best for us.”

Bolden was the 36th overall selection in last year’s draft. The 6-foot-10 forward played for EuroLeague affiliate Maccabi Tel Aviv this past season.

Shamet Optimistic

Unfortunately for Landry Shamet, the Sixers’ second first-round pick in this year’s draft, his on-court involvement at summer league ended in the second quarter of his first game, due to a sprained right ankle.

Nevertheless, the 21-year old combo guard is optimistic about the future. He expects to be healthy in time for training camp, and felt there were things to be gained from the limited action he had against the Boston Celtics.

“I’ll remember those 12 minutes forever,” he kidded, before his tone turned a bit more serious. “Those were my first 12 minutes of professional basketball. It was fun. I gained a lot of information. The game’s different. Just go forward.”

Shamet finished with six points on two threes versus the C’s.

See You...

...later on, down the road?

Who knows?

While many of the Sixers’ roster spots figure to already be spoken for in 2018-2019, there are still two-way and G-League considerations to be made. Perhaps candidates could emerge from the team’s summer squad.

As Kevin Young put it, “All these guys are trying to carve out a niche.”

Among this group of players, some of the observations we had were:

• This month marked Demetrius Jackson’s (8.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg) third time participating in summer league, and it showed. He was solid as the Sixers’ starting point guard.

• Norvel Pelle (7.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 bpg) offered the Sixers a lightning-in-a-bottle type of frontcourt presence off the bench. The former Delaware G-Leaguer registered 26 points in 36 minutes over his last three outings, to go with 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

Just like they drew it up. pic.twitter.com/oXuq1nCb9V — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 15, 2018

• Isaiah Miles (10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg), who played four years at Saint Joseph’s, once again proved dependable and workmanlike. His 20-point game against Phoenix propelled the Sixers into the second round of tournament play.

• Devin Marble (5.0 ppg, 13.8 mpg), a veteran of 44 NBA games, was used sparingly, but after missing the previous season due to injury, he looked relatively smooth and fluid from a physical standpoint.

• Much like Pelle was a good reserve energy guy in the frontcourt, so too was Askia Booker (7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.2 apg) in the backcourt. Booker played in Delaware a season ago, too, and at summer league, tallied 10 points or more in two of his last three contests.

• Cam Oliver (7.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.2 spg) logged time in Delaware last year. From games one through six, he was a punishing presence at the rim.