Summer 76 | Having Run With Some of League's Best, Jackson Sees Payoff

Demetrius Jackson hasn’t been a professional all that long, relatively speaking. He’s got two full seasons under his belt, and is readying for a third as a part of the 76ers’ summer league minicamp.

But in the brief period of time he’s spent in the pros, the 23-year old Indiana native believes he’s benefited from being around some of the best backcourt talent in the NBA.

During his debut stint with Boston in 2016-2017, Jackson overlapped with All-Star Isaiah Thomas, and All-Defensive Team stopper Avery Bradley.

Then, this past season, the Notre Dame product began the year with the Houston Rockets, which, for the first time, rolled out the ridiculously formidable duo of James Harden and Chris Paul.

Between themselves, the All-League combo boasts a total of 32,500 career points, and nearly 13,000 career assists.

If you’re a young guy looking to take cues from an elite collection of players at your position, those names represent a pretty good place to start.

“In my career, I’ve played with a lot of great guards,” Jackson said earlier this week after a minicamp practice at the Sixers’ training complex. “I’ve been very observant over my years here, my couple of years in the league. It’s been a fun learning experience, and I just want to keep growing.”

From Thomas, Jackson witnessed what having a burning inner fire can do for a player.

By having to go up against Bradley every day in practice, Jackson was schooled on NBA defense.

In respect to Harden, the recently-minted MVP, Jackson marveled at how someone so loose could also be that good.

“The having fun part of it, [Harden] always talks about swag,” Jackson said. “Seeing how relaxed he was, trusted in his hard work, it was a good thing to see.”

Listen to Demetrius Jackson's Interview on The BroadCast:

As a rookie, Jackson appeared in five games with the Boston Celtics, which chose him 45th overall in the draft.

In year two, Jackson was quickly thrust into back-up duty for Houston for 12 games, as a result of an injury to Paul.

Following Paul’s return, Jackson shuttled back-and-forth to the G League. When his two-way contract with the Rockets ended on January 5th, the Sixers swooped in and signed him the very same day.

Jackson went on to play in three games for the Sixers. He suited up 10 times in the G League for Delaware, too.

Prepping for his third trip to summer league, which starts Friday with the Sixers’ opener against - guess who - the Celtics, Jackson reflected a bit. Two Julys ago, fresh out of college, he remembers being so green, he could “barely cross halfcourt.”

Having since added a couple of seasons worth of NBA reps to his resume, Jackson now wants to maximize his opportunity to help the Sixers’ cause, on both an individual and collective level.