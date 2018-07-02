Summer 76 | First-Rounders Getting Early Feel

For the pair of 2018 first-round picks in the gym Sunday, the first two-a-day practice of the 76ers’ summer league mini-camp sounded like it as much about getting a feel for things as it was anything else.

“First practice, knocked that out of the way,” Zhaire Smith said matter-of-factly during a break between the team’s morning and afternoon workouts in Camden.

Smith, this year’s no. 16 pick whom the Sixers acquired in a draft night trade, is one of the headliners at this week’s camp, which began Sunday, and runs through Wednesday.

Landry Shamet, taken by the Sixers 26th overall, is also part of the 16-man group. The Wichita State product said he thought the first day was “really good,” and liked the energy at practice.

“We competed,” Shamet said. “I picked up on things pretty quickly, I think. There’s mess-ups here and there, but that’s expected. I like our group. We played well together, and it was competitive.”

For Smith and Shamet alike, there are specific goals to accomplish in the days ahead, with MGM Resorts Summer League action opening Friday in Las Vegas.

Smith, who averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in his lone campaign at Texas Tech, hopes to fine-tune his overall game, and make progress in the areas he’s been concentrating on the most - shooting, handling, and defending.

The suburban Dallas native sunk 45.0 percent (18-40) from the outside last year. With more reps and improved technique, he believes greater consistency will come.

“That’s about it,” said Smith, who made a quick trip back home following the draft before returning to the Delaware Valley. “Continue to hold my follow through. It’s just the little things - I’ve either got to breathe, or use my legs.”

Shamet, meanwhile, is hoping to become as familiar as he can with the Sixers’ system, and get a better sense of the adjustments he’ll have to make at the NBA level. As the 21-year old put it, he wants to “find a niche,” and gain the trust of his coaches along the way.

“They’ve had me doing multiple things,” Shamet said.

Which has already included him spending some time on and off the ball.

Halfway through his redshirt freshman season in college in 2016-2017, Shamet took on primary point guard duties for the Shockers.

“It doesn’t really matter who’s bringing the ball up the floor, if it’s me or another wing,” Shamet said. “[I’m] just doing both spots, which is what I felt confident in doing coming in.”

All part of the getting-to-know-you-better nature of the summer league season.