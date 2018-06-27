Summer 76 | Collective Effort Driving Key Stretch for Front Office

Despite being thrust into the temporary role of head of basketball operations just weeks before a critical period of the NBA calendar, Brett Brown doesn’t think the unexpected development has slowed the 76ers down one bit.

Sure, there were substantial responsibilities Brown assumed on top of his already demanding day job. But with hindsight fresh from a widely-praised draft night, the Sixers’ head coach seemed pleased with how the team’s personnel department operated in the face of a previously untested dynamic.

“We have lots of highly skilled people all around me,” said Brown, as he reflected on what he called an “incredibly active” war room. “There’s a collective effort with phones ringing, and you’re looking at trades. We go to the [draft] boards, and we assess, we watch the draft unfold, we make decisions, and we move on.”

It’s a description that almost makes the whole thing sound simple and straightforward.

But as a veteran of 17 NBA seasons, Brown knows reality is far different.

Pushing significant transactions across the finish line is a challenge that rarely comes without some degree of difficulty, and complex, high-pressure heavy lifting. Especially on draft night, when trades are being pitched and considered at breakneck speed.

In these types of settings, decisions usually have to be made in an instant. Last Thursday’s swap between the Sixers and Phoenix Suns involving Zhaire Smith and a future first-round unprotected pick offered a perfect case in point.

While Brown was ultimately the one who signed off on this year’s draft moves, he had plenty of valuable, collaborative input to help guide him along the way.

Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, Delaware Blue Coats General Manager Elton Brand, and Senior Director of Basketball Operations Vince Rozman were among those who took the lead on targeting prospects as the draft itself unfolded.

Vice President of Basketball Operations Ned Cohen headed up important behind-the-scenes logistical efforts.

Alex Rucker and Sergi Oliva, Vice President and Director of Analytics and Strategy, respectfully, ensured that the Sixers’ war room was armed with all the pertinent data and information it needed.

On multiple occasions leading up to the draft, Brown expressed confidence in the front office’s “firepower.” With the draft, he wasn’t disappointed.

“There's an incredible amount of teamwork that is required,” Brown said.

In his eyes, the Sixers’ preparations and homework paid off, and allowed the club to emerge from this year’s draft with a valuable haul, one Brown feels will “help” in respect to free agency pursuits.

At 12:01 am July 1st, the Sixers, like their 29 other peer organizations around the rest of the league, can begin negotiating. As was the case with the draft, Brown expects the Sixers to be ready.



“We are organized and streamlined on what we want to do,” Brown said last week. “You have to look at how we are going to synchronize the order of who we are going to talk to first and how you are going to spend your money. We are completely on track when you talk about what are you going to do to sell your program and how we want it to be seen.”

This time a year ago, the Sixers were successful in getting buy in. JJ Redick was in the practice gym in Camden just past the stroke of midnight, and came to terms with the team shortly after the signing period got underway..

Amir Johnson also hopped on board quickly.

This summer, Brown realizes that in addition to hosting in-house visits, the Sixers might have to send a delegation off-site in order to meet with players, their agents, and families. Whatever it takes, the Sixers intend to compete for coveted talent.