Summer 76 | With Award Fresh, Simmons Looks Back, Ahead

Moments after becoming the third 76er of all-time to be named NBA Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons seemed to stop for a moment to briefly appreciate the view at the intersection of looking back and looking ahead.

The 21-year old Australian did more than clear the high bar of expectations that awaited him at the outset of his debut campaign.

While compiling a super-versatile, never-before-seen first-year player stat line consisting of 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, Simmons established himself as a force to be reckoned in the present, and for a long time to come.

Not one to dwell much on personal achievement, the point man was willing to let some modest satisfaction out once the Rookie of the Year results had been announced.

“I’m obviously happy,” Simmons told reporters Monday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, where the second annual NBA Awards show was held.

“I try not to let the media hype things up or fans, whatever it is, just because I know I’m doing what I love, and I did what I could on the floor.”

What that passion unlocked, more often than not, was Simmons’ ability to consistently impose his will on a grown man’s game, despite his relative lack of experience.

Simmons collected 90 of 101 possible first-place votes for a prize that had also been won by then-Sixers Allen Iverson in 1997, and Michael Carter-Williams in 2014.

“There weren’t too many surprises for me,” Simmons said of his first season, an entirely believable statement, based on the confidence, poise, and smoothness he competed with. “I think just that I got a feel for the game, the NBA style of play, pretty quickly, and I have a lot more growing to do.”

And so, just like that, two questions into a press conference that immediately followed the presentation of his prestigious award, Simmons was already shifting his glances from the rearview to the path that lies ahead.

Happy to have bounced back emphatically from a season-long injury perhaps as much as anything else, the 2016 no. 1 pick is eager to build off his individual accomplishments, and those of his team, as well.

“I think we have a long way to go,” said Simmons.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the success the Sixers tasted last year, plus the club’s promising youthful core, could prove to be big-time draws this summer.

“I think [the season] obviously draws the attention of the free agents and bigger stars like that.”

Simmons noted that time is a key ingredient for his growth with All-Star Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers, too.

“I think that’s the main thing for us. We don’t have that much experience with Joel and I, and some of the younger people on our team. So, I think experience plays a big role.”

Monday, however, was about recognizing - maybe for the final time - how Simmons made the most of valuable reps in Year 1. The rest of the off-season will shape his course for Year 2, and the next steps he can help the Sixers take.