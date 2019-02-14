Strong Showing Against Knicks Sends Team into Break With Win

At the Buzzer:

The 76ers (37-21) will head into the All-Star break on a high note, besting the New York Knicks (10-47) at Madison Square Garden, 126-111.

The Sixers’ balanced attack once again yielded double-digit performances from all five starters, led by Joel Embiid’s 26 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists.

After Tuesday’s tough loss to the Celtics, Brett Brown was pleased to see his team’ rebound on the latter end of a back-to-back.

“Last night’s loss against the Celtics, you learn from it but you remember it,” Brown said. “The fact that we did play again, and to win, and to let that send us of, it’s a good way to end the second third [of the season].”

Tobias Harris posted 25 points, his highest total as a Sixer, to go with six boards and three assists.

Along with Ben Simmons (18 pts, 4 reb, 7 ast), Jimmy Butler (13 pts, 7 reb, 8 ast), and JJ Redick (15 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast), the starting five scored 97 points.

“I think we’re doing great,” Butler said. “I think we’re a really good team.”

The Sixers started hot, converting 14 of 18 first quarter field goals, and led throughout.

Boban Marjanovic had his best night as a Sixer, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight boards off the bench.

The Sixers outrebounded the Knicks, 47-43, and out-assisted them, 33-27.

“I feel like when the ball moves, great things happen,” Embiid said. “So we’ve got to keep it that way.”

Headed into the final third of the season, Brown says he looks forward to seeing what his team can do.

“I’ve been with this group for such a tiny amount of time. I’m excited to move the group forward,” Brown said. “This is the period of the season that interests me the most. My enthusiasm is pointed north.”

@Sixers Social:

Making new friends, and providing them assistance.

Up Next:

While most of the Sixers will enter the All-Star Game break Thursday, Embiid and Simmons will travel to Charlotte to appear in the game itself. Simmons will play in the Mtn Dew Ice Rising Stars game Friday, before he and Embiid hit the court for Sunday’s All-Star Game. Embiid will start for Team Giannis, while Simmons will play for Team LeBron.

Following the break, the Sixers will host the Miami Heat (25-30) on Feb. 21.