Striving to Follow a Championship Blueprint

In what should be a shock to no one, the 76ers are aspiring to create the type of sustained dominance the Golden State Warriors have built up over the past four-plus seasons.

We challenge you to find another one of the NBA's 28 teams that isn't.

But what makes the conversation more relevant in respect to the Sixers is that like Golden State, they’re one of the few squads in the league (at most, one of two other squads in the league?) that boasts legit All-League caliber talent at each position in their starting line-up.

With this overlapping trait serving as the backdrop, the Warriors’ visit Saturday to The Center, felt like an appropriate time to examine the subject of role acceptance.

Golden State, after all, and especially since adding Kevin Durant two years ago, has had plenty of practice at this pursuit.

Keeping very much in mind the Warriors model (and success), the Sixers themselves have shown plenty of signs of embracing a selfless spirit, particularly on the heels of adding in-season star acquisitions Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris.

Proof can be found in the statistics, and the Sixers’ style of play. In egalitarian fashion, each of the five starters is averaging at least 17.0 points per game, while four are shooting a minimum of 19.0 field goal attempts per 100 possessions (Ben Simmons, the Sixers’ primary ball handler, is the lone exception, taking about 16.5 shots per 100 possessions).

That’s some good balance.

The Sixers’ revamped starting contingent promotes ball sharing, and is enthusiastic about defending, too. For instance, in nine games together, the four-man combo of Butler, Harris, Simmons, and JJ Redick has produced a stellar assist percentage of 64.3, and a very respectable defensive rating of 99.7.

Joel Embiid was left out of this numerical assessment on account of him missing the past five games (left knee soreness), but his track record shows that he not only buys into a system that prioritizes passing and defense, he gets his teammates to fall in line as well.

“When guys got here, Jimmy, Tobias, what we told them it’s all about sharing the ball and it’s all about defense,” Embiid said Saturday during a 15-minute media gathering before the Sixers played the Warriors tough in a 120-117 loss. “I haven’t played basketball long, but watching Golden State, I’ve come to figure out you got to play together. You got to move the ball, work as a team, and that’s been our culture since I’ve got here.”

Those comments certainly sound as nice to Brett Brown as a Born to Run > Dancing in the Dark > Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Bruce Springsteen encore segue (context for obscure reference: Brown is a big Boss fan).

Most revealing to the sixth-year head coach, though, is that Embiid backs up his words with action. When it comes to a player of the 7-footer’s stature, there’s no substitute for that.

“If you got any All-Star or superstar, and you put him into an environment like Golden State has and that we’re trying to grow, it’s easy to say the right things,” Brown said Saturday. “Of course you’ve got to play together in order to win a championship. It’s obvious. To live it, to play it is a different thing, and that’s where I get as excited as any place. I think we have a team. As good as their resumes read, they live it, they play it.”





Embiid is a two-time All-Star starter. Simmons can now claim All-Star status too. Butler’s played in the game four times. Redick and Harris do what they do about as well as anyone in the league.

Based on their respective accomplishments, each of these players could very well feel entitled (and not in an unreasonable way either, they’re that good) to look out for himself every once and awhile.

For the most part, the Sixers’ first-stringers don’t.

It could be Embiid recognizing the right time to pass out of the post, or Butler - who perhaps has altered his game the most of the entire lot - manufacturing an optimal late-game shot for a teammate.

Simmons, we know, is among the preeminent set-up men in the league, while Harris and Redick are also effective ball-movers.

On the flip side, the entire starting five defends willingly.

As Embiid said, “We got to work together, and set aside personal goals, individual goals to be able to win a championship.”

Since the trade deadline, the sample size has been both small and encouraging. Watch the Sixers when their best players are on the floor, and similar to the Warriors, you see collective intent and purpose prevail.

“You better share the ball, and you got to guard - to me, that’s one of the templates when I look at Golden State, and it was in my old [San Antonio] life,” said Brown. “You really want to win in June? You better those two things really well. It’s a non-negotiable.”

And the members of the Sixers’ talented starting unit aren’t haggling.

The makings of an elite, connected group are there. Everyone’s now waiting with anxious anticipation to find out how far they can help the team go.