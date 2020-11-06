Story Behind the Shot | Using the Platform

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

We select a picture snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff, then have either the photographer or the subject (sometimes both!) provide context for the moment that was captured.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Maggie Zerbe

76ers Photographer

"On November 2nd, I went to the Training Complex to capture photos of Daryl Morey’s introductory press conference. I was wearing a mask, and given the date - the day before this year's election - I wore a blue mask that had 'VOTE' emblazoned across the front in big, block lettering. It’s my favorite mask. After the press conference, I took photos of Daryl, Doc Rivers, Elton Brand, and Josh Harris. I introduced myself to Daryl and the first thing he said was, 'I like your mask!' I noticed his when he first walked in - a black mask with the words 'Black Lives Matter' repeated over and over again. I quickly responded, 'Thanks, I like yours too!' It’s interesting now that masks have become an accessory through which people can highlight aspects of their identity or personality. The exchange with Daryl reminded me why I’m proud to work for the 76ers and in a league like the NBA, two organizations where identities are rooted in equality and justice. From the actions and protests that took place over the summer all the way to a mask worn by our new President of Basketball Operations, our team and league cares about issues that matter. And to me, that’s what matters most."

Daryl Morey

76ers President of Basketball Operations