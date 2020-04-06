Story Behind the Shot | Staying Locked In

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Shake Milton

On his March 1st performance against the LA Clippers

"Your number gets called, you see an opportunity. That’s what you put all the work in for. That’s why you’re staying locked in - for that opportunity. You just try to make the most of it."

Alex Subers

76ers Photographer

"Every game has multiple storylines, whether it’s a match up between two players, a player visiting a former team, emerging young talent, guys stepping up in the absence of other players, etc.

“As a photographer, you go into every game with storylines in the back of your head - matchups between players, a player returning to face an old team, things like that. Then, you try to keep an eye out for images or moments that capture these storylines.

“Although I’m always shooting where the ball is when the game is going on, I tend to lean towards the storyline and shoot extra photos of whatever that may be. The above photo of Shake is an example of that approach.

“With some key players out of the lineup during the west coast trip, I knew that a big theme would be other guys needing to step up, and that focusing on those players would be key. It became pretty clear from the start of the Clippers game that Shake was cooking, and he would most likely be the story of the game, no matter the outcome.

“I took this shot right after Shake stole the ball from Patrick Beverly, and threw down a pretty mean dunk that a lot of people probably weren’t expecting. Because the Shake storyline was in the back of my head, I kept the camera on him for seconds after the dunk, and was able to get the photo of his reaction, which I think sums up his 39-point performance in LA."

