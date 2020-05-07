Story Behind the Shot | Don't End Up on SportsCenter

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

Check out the links a little farther down below for previous installments in the series.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Matisse Thybulle

On guarding LeBron James for the first time.

“Honestly in that moment - it’s crazy looking back on it now, because I can see it for what it is. But in that moment, I have just one simple thing going through my mind: Don’t become a highlight play. Don’t end up on a highlight reel. And whatever that took, I was going to do. Being able to look back on that moment with this picture is pretty special, because those are moments that as a kid, you dream of. LeBron’s been playing in the NBA for such a long time, that most of my basketball career, I’ve been watching him play at the highest level in the world. And now, to have guarded him, gotten a steal, it’s pretty cool. That was the first time I ever matched up against him, and running through my mind the whole time is just, ‘Don’t end up on SportsCenter.'”

