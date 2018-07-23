State of the 76ers | For Fultz, an Off-Season of Promise

About halfway through the 76ers’ stint in Las Vegas during the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, team managing partner Josh Harris and head coach Brett Brown, also currently acting as the Sixers’ head of basketball operations, conducted a joint roundtable media availability with a group of reporters.

Through our ‘State of the 76ers’ series, we’ll highlight several of the major themes that emerged from the session. Here’s our latest installment:

If the 76ers’ hunch pans out, the franchise could already have in its midst its most important, impactful full-time addition of the off-season.

Markelle Fultz didn’t play much in 2017-2018. After totaling 24 points and seven assists through the first four outings of his rookie campaign, the 2017 no. 1 pick would go on to miss the next 68 games.

Five months of rehab followed, and ultimately positioned Fultz for an exciting return for the Sixers’ final 10 contests of the regular season, a stretch during which he performed well (7.6 points on 42.9 fg%, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 turnovers in 17.7 minutes per game).

Even more notably, perhaps, Fultz competed with a high degree of confidence his second time around, his body language very much passing the eye test. On the heels of an impressive triple-double to close out the regular season, he was given minutes in Brett Brown’s playoff rotation, too.

All things being equal, the Sixers were encouraged by Fultz’s finish to the year. His progress also set the stage for a key off-season, which so far sounds like it’s been going well.

“He’s doing great,” Brown said at summer league. “He has been on a very rigid routine.”

Fultz’s regimen has been structured this way for the better part of the past two months, which Brown believes will only best-serve the 20-year old guard. The Sixers prescribed him an off-season plan that, among other things, zeroed in on his shot, and strength and conditioning.

“After the season ends, within 24 to 48 hours, I meet with every player, and we [share] a summer development plan,” said Brown. “I share that with their agent, and I speak to the player. It’s a collaborative effort.”

In what Brown described as an “organic” development, Fultz opted to make Los Angeles his summer home base. The decision, however, wasn’t entirely coincidental.

Part of the logic behind having Fultz head west was that out there, he could more easily link up with Drew Hanlen, a respected NBA skills coach and consultant. The Sixers specifically identified the 28-year old Hanlen, a former college basketball player at Belmont, as someone who might be able to help the Washington product.

Furthermore, the Sixers have dispatched several of their own resources - coaches, trainers, teammates - to Southern California to be close to Fultz. Towards the end of June, Brown checked in himself.

“I start seeing the progression of his shot, and I start listening to him tell me about his shot - it confirms that he’s feeling good,” Brown said of Fultz. “I feel the path to-date has been money.”

The insulated, comprehensive kind of environment currently surrounding Fultz is fairly common these days among lots of NBA players, including fellow Sixers Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

For the Sixers’ front office, the goal, in part, is to do whatever they can to make players’ off-season programs as accessible and comfortable as possible.

“There’s a ‘Team Joel,’ ‘Team Ben,’ ‘Team Markelle’ that centers around where they want to be, and then you bring it to them,” Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris said in Las Vegas during summer league. “Brett does an incredible job in a highly documented way with this team in developing really customized programs around the player. In the case of Markelle, it was incredibly important.”

That’s because of the power in the potential the Sixers are hoping to see Fultz unlock. In his lone collegiate season, he was a backcourt offensive powerhouse, displaying a wealth of skills - downhill scoring, perimeter shooting, ball handling - that would figure to make a major impact on the Sixers’ roster.

Given how Fultz’s off-season workouts have been going, the Sixers seem to think he’s on a promising track.