State of the 76ers | Desire to Improve Strong, but Discipline Remains Key

About halfway through the 76ers’ stint in Las Vegas during the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, team managing partner Josh Harris and head coach Brett Brown, also currently acting as the Sixers’ head of basketball operations, conducted a joint roundtable media availability with a group of reporters.

Through our ‘State of the 76ers’ series, we’ll highlight several of the major themes that emerged from the session. Here’s our latest installment:

For as promising a course towards sustainable success as the 76ers have charted for themselves, they also face a frank reality, one Brett Brown has repeatedly acknowledged:

“We need help.”

He said as much two days after the Sixers were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Boston Celtics, then most recently doubled-down on the statement when the the Sixers were in Las Vegas for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

The question, though, constantly kicked around this summer by the club’s inner circle has been, “Improve, but at what cost?"

The Sixers’ intentions heading into the off-season were clear.

But for as bold and aggressive as the organization prepared to be and ultimately was in its pursuit of top-tier talent, there was an undercurrent of discipline that dictated the team’s approach.

Risk assessment, and weighting urgency against prudence, were all significant factors in the front office’s decision-making, particularly in the context of potential trades.

“If you sign [a player] as a free agent, you get them for free,” Managing Partner Josh Harris said during a sit down with reporters at summer league.

He meant, of course, that aside from the money counted against the salary cap, the Sixers wouldn’t have to surrender any extra assets in order to ink a high-profile player whose contract was up.

Trading for a star-calibre player, however, is a completely different matter.

“You [would] have to give up a lot of stuff. You factor that in, you take that into account,” said Harris.

Fueled by one of the most promising young cores in the NBA, the Sixers stormed their way to 52 wins this past season. The total was fifth-best in the league.

Then came the Playoffs.

“From our point of view, we think that we’re on a great trajectory right now,” Harris said. “We’re really spending hour after hour [discussing] how to add, and trying to manage those types of risks. A lot of players you would trade for, there’s the risk...you don’t necessarily have them under long-term contract. “We talk about this stuff endlessly. If the right situation comes, where we can acquire someone who’s going to really add value to our program, and the cost isn’t prohibitive, then we’ll move forward and do that. If that doesn’t come along for whatever reason, then we’ll just keep moving forward.”

So far, the right situation has yet to materialize.

Internally, there is a realistic understanding of the obstacles standing in the Sixers’ way, and the ultimate prize the franchise is chasing.

“To get to the elusive NBA championship, you’re going to have to go through the Golden State Warriors, and I bet they’re going to be pretty good for a while,” Brown said, while speaking at the same summer league media session that Harris attended.

“You have to get through the Celtics in the East,” interjected Harris, seated to Brown’s immediate right at the roundtable gathering with a few members of the press.

Harris later mentioned the Toronto Raptors, the Eastern Conference’s best regular season team in 2017-2018 and a fellow Atlantic Division affiliate, in the same breath as the back-to-back champion Warriors, and East runner-up Celtics.

[His comments were made before the Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard via a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.]

To eventually pass the likes of Golden State, Boston, and Toronto, Harris noted, the Sixers need to get better. Two-way wing players, he said, would help.

“You can’t stand pat in the NBA, you can’t. At that point, you stagnate. You’ve got to keep growing.”

But responsibly, with a steady hand.

As Brown put it, “Instead of just firing bullets recklessly, how do you continue to stay on course, how do you continue to build and grow?”

After all, the head coach and acting head of basketball operations believes that with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons serving as anchors, the Sixers are “doing just fine.”

“We’re star hunting, but we’re really star developing along that same path,” Brown said, “and the level of recklessness, versus heading in a trajectory that’s comfortable and smart, there is the challenge.”

One that Harris feels Brown and the rest of the Sixers’ brain trust is handling well.

“I think based on what we did in this off-season, we’re going to get better, and move closer to our goal, which is that NBA championship that we keep talking about.”