Starting 2021 With a Pair Against Charlotte

The 76ers (4-1) will tip off 2021 with the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) Saturday at The Center.

The meeting with the Hornets marks the Sixers’ first set of consecutive meetings with the same team - the teams will face off again Monday - in the shortened 2020-21 season.

The Sixers enter the new year on a roll, following a comeback win against the Raptors (1-3) Tuesday, and a commanding victory over the Magic (4-1) on New Year’s Eve.

In Thursday’s 116-92 win, in which the Sixers led by as many as 38 points, the team delivered from wire to wire.

“I was really happy with our guys. They took care of it, and stayed with it. I loved our start,” Doc Rivers said postgame.

It was a fiery start indeed, as the team took a 38-22 advantage in the first frame, shooting 50.0% from the floor (13-26 fg), 60.0% from deep (6-10 3fg), and 100.0% from the foul stripe (6-6 ft).

Despite the impressively steady outing, Rivers believes there’s still more in the tank:

“There’s no doubt that we can play better.”

Ben Simmons (9 pts, 10 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl) agrees:

“We still have a lot to work on, defensively and offensively. We definitely have another level.”

Rivers credited his pair of All-Stars postgame, as Embiid (21 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk) had yet another dominant performance, and Simmons made his trademark impact on both ends of the floor.

“I thought Ben Simmons was amazing,” Rivers said postgame. “He had nine points, and he completely controlled the game for us, getting to the paint, and passing to shooters. And then the same thing for Joel in the post. I just like what we were doing with the ball tonight.”

Tobias Harris also delivered once again, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a game-high +30, while Seth Curry scored a season-high 21 points including five 3-pointers (5-7 3fg).

Rivers credited Harris for his defensive improvement postgame:

“He’s really into the gameplan, and that makes you a better defender. That’s an area that’s been vastly improved by him.”

As for the bench unit, Matisse Thybulle found his stride Saturday, scoring his first nine points of the season, along with four rebounds, and delivering on the defensive end with a steal and two blocks.

“Matisse is going to be a key player for this basketball team,” Rivers said. “Defensively, in the second half, he was phenomenal.”

Thybulle says moving forward with Thursday’s aggressive, confident spirit can yield more good for the team:

“[Playing aggressively is] essentially our mindset every game. I think we just executed on it a little better tonight, and we’ll continue to do it in the next game.”

Saturdays contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Hornets (2-2) most recently topped the Dallas Mavericks, 118-99, in Dallas Wednesday, led by rookie and third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball. Ball totalled a team-high 22 points off the bench in the contest, shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from long range.

In their first four outings, Terry Rozier leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game, while Miles Bridges leads the team on the glass, averaging 7.8 boards per game.

The Hornets will be visiting the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, after visiting the Memphis Grizzlies Friday.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic