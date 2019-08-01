That Squad That Inspired the Classic Edition Uniforms

The Seventy Sixers' 'Classic' Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season will pay homage to 1970-71, a campaign that marked the culmination of over two decades of sterling, persistent success for the franchise.

Led by the trio of Billy Cunningham, Hal Greer, and Archie Clark, the club made the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season – an NBA record that still stands.

Cunningham, Greer, and Clark each scored over 1,500 points that season, marking only the second time in franchise history that three teammates hit that mark in the same year.

Cunningham’s tenure as the resident superstar resulted in his third-straight All-NBA First Team selection, and he became just the fourth player to score 10,000 career points with the franchise.

Greer, meanwhile, eclipsed two monumental plateaus that same year. He became only the sixth player in NBA history with 20,000 career points. And in March 1971, Greer became the league’s all-time leader in games played, passing his old teammate Dolph Schayes for the honors.

Head coach Jack Ramsay’s squad finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and lost a tough series in seven games to the Baltimore Bullets, which captured the East crown.

All in all, it was a season to remember, one that fully kicked off the 1970s in style.

So during the 2019-20 season, check out more from @SixersHistory on Twitter and IG as we showcase the players and stories of the 1970-71 Seventy Sixers.