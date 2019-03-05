Smith Scores 12 Points in Blue Coats' Win

by Matt Murphy
Posted: Mar 05, 2019
In his second career G League game, 76ers assignment player Zhaire Smith on Monday posted 12 points (5-9 fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, and two assists in 19 minutes for the Blue Coats.
“It was great to see Zhaire out there being a force on both ends,” said head coach Connor Johnson. “He sat down and really guarded at an impressive level, and on the offensive end, he was great. He played with a high motor, was great without the ball and made some plays and passes with it.”

“Watching Zhaire’s return-to-play process has been great,” Johnson said. “It’s a real credit to the teamwork between our [Blue Coats] staff and the Sixers. [76ers Player Development Coach] Tyler Lashbrook has been working with him. [Tyler’s] been around our team a ton and [has been] in constant communication with [Blue Coats Assistant Coach] Kelly Peters, who has done an outstanding job with Zhaire here. We’ve been able to provide a consistent message and focus on his development, and it’s great to see him start to look more comfortable out there.”

Smith finished with a plus-11 rating in Delaware's 112-99 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. The Blue Coats return to action Friday on the road at the Capital City GoGo.

