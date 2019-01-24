Smith, Patton Assigned to Blue Coats

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 24, 2019 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that Justin Patton and Zhaire Smith have both been assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.

Patton, who is returning from right foot surgery, will begin practicing with the Blue Coats with limited and controlled contact, while Smith, who suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot, will begin by participating in the non-contact elements of the Blue Coats practices. The pair will be with the Blue Coats while the 76ers embark on a four-game Western Conference road trip.

Patton was acquired on Nov. 12, 2018, in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was originally selected by Chicago with the No. 16 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft before being traded to Minnesota on draft night. He played one collegiate season at Creighton.

The 76ers acquired Smith, the No. 16 overall selection of the 2018 NBA Draft, in a draft-night trade with Phoenix. In his lone collegiate season at Texas Tech, Smith averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. He helped lead the Red Raiders to the school’s first Elite Eight appearance in program history, averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four NCAA tournament games.