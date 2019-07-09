Smith Flies High vs OKC

Snapshot:

Even by summer league standards, it was a crazy game, one in which the 76ers (1-2) nearly pulled off an epic comeback, while a promising prospect soared to high heights.

But the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) held on, 84-81, in back-and-forth battle that went to overtime Monday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, Zhaire Smith's summer league career-high 18 points weren't enough to pull the Sixers out of a 31-point second-quarter deficit. In no way was his strong showing diminished by defeat.

The 2018 no. 16 pick was a plus-25 in 17 minutes in Monday's second half, as he tallied 12 of his points during that stretch.

Smith was particularly impressive in the closing moments of regulation, when on back-to-back possessions his speed, athleticism, and power were on full display. First came an alley-oop dunk, followed moments later by an alley-oop lay-up.

The sequence sliced OKC's magrin to three, and was a highlight from a second half that saw the Sixers outscore the Thunder 55-29 en route to forcing overtime.

An Oklahoma City 3-pointer was the lone basket of the extra period, and proved to be the difference.

Worth Noting:

• Zhaire Smith's 34 minutes of action Monday were the most he's ever logged in a professional game of any kind - summer league, preseason, regular season, or postseason. He converted 8 of 19 field goal attempts, while also adding five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

• Matisse Thybulle racked up double-figures for a second game in a row. He netted 14 points on 4 for 10 shooting, sinking a pair of threes. Seven of the 2019 no. 20 pick's 11 field goals in three summer league games have come from outside the arc.

• In addition to Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle, Christ Koumadje finished with double-digits. In fact, he manufactured a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The undrafted Florida State product served as the Sixers' primary five man Monday, and added four blocks to his stat line as well.

• Neither Jalen Jones nor Haywood Highsmith scored a field goal; however, their efforts on the glass were pivotal to the Sixers' comeback bid. Jones hauled in a game-high 16 boards, while Highsmith snagged 12 rebounds. The Sixers outdid OKC on the glass, 65-45, and outscored the Thunder on second chances, 22-6.

Sixers Social:

Some quality two-way play.

From the Other Side:

Kevin Hervey, whom Oklahoma City chose in the second round of last year's draft, cranked out 17 points and 17 rebounds. His fellow 2018 second-rounder, Hamidou Diallo, went for 14 points.

Breaking Down the Box Score:

On Tap:

The Sixers will play their final preliminary round summer league game Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons at 3:00 PM ET. Rising second-year guard Svi Mykhaliuk is pacing Detroit with 17.5 points per game. The Pistons chose Sekou Doumboya with the 15th pick in the 2019 draft, but he's yet to appear in a contest this summer.