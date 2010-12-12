Sixers recall Craig Brackins from D-League - 12/12/2010

The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that they have recalled rookie forward Craig Brackins from their NBA Development League affiliate, the Springfield Armor. Brackins was assigned to the Armor on November 30.
In five games for Springfield, Brackins averaged 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.80 blocks in 37.4 minutes per game. He has appeared in one game for the Sixers this season, scoring 6 points in 10 minutes of play at Toronto on November 24.
Brackins (6-10, 230) was the 21st overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City. His rights were traded to New Orleans along with the rights to Quincy Pondexter in exchange for Morris Peterson and the rights to Cole Aldrich. The Sixers acquired Brackins and Darius Songaila from the Hornets in exchange for Willie Green and Jason Smith on September 23.